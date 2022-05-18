Deep North Appoints Retail Industry Veteran to its Executive Leadership Team

Tracy Benaman Joins the Company as VP of Sales

FOSTER CITY, Calif. , May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep North , the intelligent video analytics company, today announced it has named Tracy Benaman the company's new vice president of sales. Benaman brings extensive experience to her role leading business development efforts for Deep North's retail practice.

Tracy Benaman joins Deep North as vice president of sales (PRNewswire)

Benaman has led retail operations for 26 years with five different apparel brands, including Gap Inc., American Eagle, Polo Ralph Lauren, Ashley Stewart, and NY & Company. In addition, she spent two years consulting for Claris Solutions, heading up the store operational practice and working with a variety of retailers to improve sales, productivity, and ultimately profit. Most recently, Benaman led the client engagement team at Alliance Data Card Services working with over 80 clients to improve customer engagement.

"We are so excited to have Tracy join the company," said Rohan Sanil, CEO and co-founder of Deep North. "As we continue our aggressive growth, we are bringing onboard leaders that have deep industry experience and domain knowledge to demonstrate the impact Deep North delivers to empower critical decision making. We know that Tracy will help both the company and our clients grow in the retail space."

Deep North offers an intelligent video analytics platform that uses computer vision and AI to help retailers gain data insights to improve in-store shopping experiences, including optimizing product placement, preventing asset loss, tracking inventory, assisting shoppers in avoiding long checkout lines, and redirecting employees to where they can be of most help in a store. The solution empowers retailers to enhance store operations, bolster customer experiences, and increase sales.

About Deep North

Deep North helps businesses achieve better outcomes through its video analytics and AI platform for the physical world. Its end-to-end software solution combines computer vision with deep learning technologies to help retailers and businesses deliver metrics such as footfall, conversion, consumer demographics, dwell times, shopper journey and more, helping retailers and businesses make strategic decisions in real time. Deep North is used by Fortune 500 retailers for both strategic planning and day-to-day store management to boost in-store sales conversion, reduce costs and offer exceptional consumer experiences. Deep North is fully compliant with CCPA, GDPR and PII regulations.

Deep North is a pioneer in computer vision and AI- powered video analytics. (PRNewsfoto/Deep North) (PRNewswire)

SOURCE Deep North