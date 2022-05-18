Deals
CP's President and Chief Executive Officer to address the Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference on May 25, 2022

Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago

CALGARY, AB, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Creel will address the Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference on May 25, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. ET.

CP will provide access to the live audio webcast at investor.cpr.ca. Replays will also be available following the conclusion of the event.

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cps-president-and-chief-executive-officer-to-address-the-wolfe-research-global-transportation--industrials-conference-on-may-25-2022-301549610.html

SOURCE Canadian Pacific

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.