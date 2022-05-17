Total Point Healthcare Opens their 2nd Emergency Center in McKinney Texas After Opening Lufkin

MCKINNEY, Texas , May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Point Healthcare opens up their 2nd ER location this year in McKinney, following much success of their Lufkin location.

Total Point Emergency Center (PRNewsfoto/Total Point Healthcare Inc) (PRNewswire)

With more than 8 Emergency Centers planned for 2022, Total Point Healthcare is making their mark with State-of-the-Art facilities equipped to get you the best medical care needed.

Total Point Healthcare team is built from the leading experts in the industry and have designed their facilities to incorporate every detail for what a patient looks for. Total Point Healthcare's dedication is to the patient and to give them best medical attention in a much-needed community.

Facility Director for McKinney ER, Lenna Freiheit says, "Total Point ER is excited to announce our service to the McKinney community as an ESSENTIAL, first line of defense providing lifesaving services for people seeking emergency care. Here at Total Point ER, we offer reduced wait times and access to high quality lab and radiology services including CT scans, sonograms and X-rays because fast, quality care always increases a patient's outcomes for the better during an emergency. Our team looks forward to treating you and your loved ones with efficient, compassionate, and quality care worthy of our McKinney neighbors."

"There are several advantages to choosing Total Point Emergency Center in Lufkin as your emergency go-to. Total Point Emergency Center gives the community of Lufkin a choice in seeking emergency medical treatment in an area that serves many outlying communities that travel for emergency healthcare," said Sabrina Lillard, Facility Director for Lufkin. "At Total Point you will experience shorter wait times but longer one on one time with the physician and staff, as well as concierge service. Total Point provides experienced, board-certified physicians, and provides lab and radiology services you won't find at an urgent care center. When choosing Total Point Emergency Center, you get state of the art emergency care provided with that down home feel."

About Total Point Emergency Center:

Total Point Emergency Center is a community focused healthcare provider where we put your health and safety as the top priority. Whether it's your own medical emergency or your family, we serve you as an integral part of our community and make sure that we give our best in making you feel better.

www.TotalPointER.com

www.TotalPointCare.com

www.TotalPointHC.com

CONTACT: Shahmir Abbasi, shahmir.abbasi@totalpointcare.com

