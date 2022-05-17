Texas Renaissance Festival "After Hours" is now The Knight's Revels With Exciting New Concerts and Events Every Saturday Night

TODD MISSION, Texas, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Renaissance Festival announces The Knight's Revels, an expanded after-hours events held on Saturday nights, October 8th through November 27th, at the Fields of New Market campgrounds.

The Knights Revels at the Texas Renaissance Festival's Fields of New Market campgrounds every Saturday October 8th through November 27th! (PRNewswire)

"The Texas Renaissance Festival is about providing a unique experience to all of it's guests" says Carl Foy, Marketing Director for the Texas Renaissance Festival. "Guests come and spend the day in the pageantry of the 16th century, by day. Why leave the kingdom when TRF closes its gates? Now guests can stay and be immersed in a new 21st century experience with The Knight's Revels and the Fields of New Market."

The Knight's Revels Lineup Includes:

October 8 – Forging the Fields of New Market

October 15 - Fairy Dust & Divas Drag Show

October 22 - Pirates on Parade Costume Contest

October 29 - The Knight's Revels Presents: Bag of Donuts

November 5 - The Knight's Revels Presents: The Spazmatics

November 12 - Barbarians & Burlesque

November 19 - The Highland Fling Grand Masquerade Ball

November 26 - The Celtic Christmas Burlesque Season Finale

For more information and to purchase admission, including admission to the festival and camping options, please visit the Texas Renaissance Festival website at www.texrenfest.com.

About Texas Renaissance Festival

The Texas Renaissance Festival is the nation's largest and most acclaimed Renaissance themed event. Established in 1974, the event attracts over half a million visitors each year to its 55-acre New Market Village and Fields of New Market Campgrounds in Todd Mission, Texas. This immersive experience features world renowned live entertainment works by master artists and craftspeople, award winning food and drink, hand-powered rides, and games, and over 100 interactive characters during its eight themed weekends from October 8 through November 27, 2022. For more information, please visit www.texrenfest.com.

