Saba Hasan, MD, MACP, BECOMES MEMBER OF BOARD OF REGENTS OF NATIONAL DOCTORS' GROUP

TRENTON, N.J., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saba Hasan, MD, MACP, has been elected to the Board of Regents of the American College of Physicians (ACP), the national organization of internists.

The Board of Regents is the main policy-making body of ACP. Dr. Hasan became a Fellow of the American College of Physicians (FACP) in 2006. A Fellow is an honorary designation that recognizes ongoing individual service and contributions to the practice of internal medicine.

Dr. Hasan graduated from Sind Medical College in Pakistan in the top 5% of her class. After immigrating to the USA, she completed an Internal Medicine Residency at Capital Health in Trenton, New Jersey. Following graduation from her residency, Dr. Hasan served as Chief Medical Resident, followed by Director of the Medical and Subspecialty Clinics at Capital Health, where she also served as Co-Director of the Palliative Care Program. In 2008, Dr. Hasan became Director of Capital Health's Internal Medicine Residency Program, and as of 2021 is also serving in the role of Program Director for the Transitional Year at Capital Health.

In addition to a variety of experience in Graduate Medical Education, Dr. Hasan has held other leadership roles including former Governor of the New Jersey Chapter of American College of Physicians (ACP), current Alliance of Academic Internal Medicine representative on ACP Education Committee, College's Immunization Committee member, Chair of Credentials Committee, and past member of the Chapters Committee. Dr. Hasan is a Clinical Assistant professor at the Rowan School of Osteopathic Medicine.

In 2014, Dr. Hasan received the Parker J Palmer – Courage to Teach Award from the ACGME. This award is given to 10 Program Directors annually. It honors Program Directors who find innovative ways to teach residents and provide quality healthcare.

The main areas of professional interest for Dr. Hasan include internal medicine, teaching, and community service.

About the American College of Physicians

The American College of Physicians is the largest medical specialty organization in the United States with members in more than 145 countries worldwide. ACP membership includes 161,000 internal medicine physicians (internists), related subspecialists, and medical students. Internal medicine physicians are specialists who apply scientific knowledge and clinical expertise to the diagnosis, treatment, and compassionate care of adults across the spectrum from health to complex illness. Follow ACP on Twitter and Instagram and Facebook.

About Capital Health

Capital Health is the Central New Jersey/Lower Bucks County region's leader in providing progressive, quality patient care with significant investments in physicians, nurses and staff, as well as advanced technology. Comprised of two hospitals (Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton and Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell), a Hamilton outpatient facility, and various primary and specialty care practices across the region, Capital Health is a dynamic healthcare resource accredited by The DNV.

