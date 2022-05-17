MULN ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 5, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Mullen Automotive, Inc. f/k/a Net Element, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Mullen Automotive, Inc. f/k/a Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: June 15, 2020 to April 6, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 5, 2022

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Mullen Automotive, Inc. f/k/a Net Element, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Mullen overstates its ability and timeline regarding production; (2) Mullen overstates its deals with business partners, including Qiantu; (3) Mullen overstates its battery technology and capabilities; (4) Mullen overstates its ability to sell its branded products; (5) Net Element did not conduct proper due diligence into Mullen Technologies; (6) the Dragonfly K50, a luxury sports car, was not (solely) delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic; and (7) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Mullen Automotive, Inc. f/k/a Net Element, Inc. you have until July 5, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Mullen Automotive, Inc. f/k/a Net Element, Inc. securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the MULN lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/mullen-automotive-inc-f-k-a-net-element-inc-loss-submission-form?id=27283&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

