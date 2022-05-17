Jack in the Box Selects Jolt as Exclusive Food Safety Software Vendor

LEHI, Utah, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack in the Box Inc. has selected Jolt, the leader in digital food safety and operations execution software, to be their exclusive vendor for digital food safety solutions at all 2,200+ Jack in the Box locations.

From burgers to tacos to egg rolls, Jack in the Box features one of the largest and most distinctive menus in the quick-serve restaurant space.

With Jolt, Jack in the Box will cut down on the time it takes to do food safety checks, complete daily location checklists, and employee training. Jolt will be rolled out in all Jack in the Box locations this year.

"We evaluated several companies before selecting our next generation Digital Food Safety Platform, and ultimately decided on a partnership with Jolt, because we were impressed by everything that the platform could do to help us monitor and maintain food safety and quality, which is critical to our commitment to our customers," stated Jody Johnson, VP of Food Safety at Jack in the Box Inc.

Jeff Pinc, SVP of Sales & Marketing at Jolt stated, "we are extremely proud to partner with Jack in the Box, one of the most iconic brands in the industry, by helping them make sure all locations and teams are doing the right thing at the right time, and in the right way when it comes to food safety. Ultimately, we want to give them the peace of mind that they are delivering on their commitment to their brand standards, customers and providing the best experience possible."

About Jolt Software

Jolt creates digital operations management solutions to help restaurants, hotels, and retail outlets build accountability, enhance food safety, and boost employee performance, with confidence. Supported by solutions dedicated to creating peace of mind, Jolt's mission is to empower everyone to love work and live life. To learn more, visit www.jolt.com.

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box® restaurants, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains, with more than 2,200 restaurants in 21 states and Guam. For more information on Jack in the Box, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com.

