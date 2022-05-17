INVENERGY SURPASSES 30 GIGAWATTS OF CLEAN ENERGY PROJECTS AS IT CELEBRATES 20TH ANNIVERSARY

Invenergy is the First Privately Held Energy Company to Reach this Milestone, Generating Enough Clean Energy to Power 10 Million American Homes

CHICAGO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invenergy, the largest privately held global developer, owner, and operator of sustainable energy solutions, is celebrating a monumental milestone: the company has successfully developed over 30 gigawatts (GW) of clean energy generation projects over its 20-year existence, projects that generate enough energy to power nearly 10 million homes. Invenergy is the first privately held energy company to achieve this milestone.

Invenergy celebrates the development of over 30 gigawatts of clean energy generation projects over its 20-year existence. (PRNewswire)

"Two decades ago, we set out to change the landscape of the energy industry and we have continued to lead the transition by combining deep technical expertise, strong partnerships, and a dedicated team with a clear vision," said Michael Polsky, Invenergy Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We've achieved what once seemed impossible, and we are proud to have reached this milestone and of all it means for our legacy as innovators building a sustainable world."

Transitioning to clean and renewable energy is a boon to the economy, a path to real energy security, and one solution to the mounting global climate crisis. The energy transition will continue to be led by innovators like Invenergy that are equipped to modernize America's electric grid, curb global carbon emissions, and maintain a reliable, clean, and affordable energy supply to meet the power demands for generations to come.

Invenergy's 30+ GW portfolio is uniquely comprised of nearly 200 contracted, constructed, and operating clean energy projects spread across four continents. These projects include some of the world's largest solar and wind farms, state-of-the-art thermal generation facilities, advanced energy storage, and transmission infrastructure.

Invenergy's portfolio is comprised of:

Wind: 17 GW; 110 projects

Solar: 6 GW; 50 projects

Thermal: 6 GW; 18 projects

Energy Storage: 1+ GW; 18 projects

Invenergy Services, an Invenergy subsidiary, provides full project life cycle services, including operations and maintenance for its projects and for third parties.

Invenergy Services operates 16 GW across diverse technologies and markets across 92 projects.

Invenergy has raised more than $50 billion of private capital to support its unparalleled growth. In addition to its robust project portfolio, the company has recently launched an offshore wind platform and is developing several inter-regional transmission projects. In early 2022, Reactivate, a community solar joint venture was announced. Invenergy is the anchor investor in Energize Ventures, an investment manager focused on digitizing the energy industry.

"We've pushed the boundaries of clean and renewable energy and leveraged decades of development, financing, and engineering experience to achieve this historic milestone," said Jim Murphy, Invenergy President and Corporate Business Leader. "We've taken educated risks where others have held back, and over the last two decades our efforts, and those of our strategic partners, have accelerated the transition to a cleaner energy economy in ways no one could have imagined. As we look to the next 20 years, we see an unprecedented level of attention, focus, and investment in this space."

Invenergy's road to 30+ GW is paved with some of the largest, most efficient, and trailblazing clean energy projects to come online over the last two decades.

Some of the most notable achievements include:

The largest wind farm constructed in a single-phase in the U.S . – T raverse Wind Energy Center

The largest solar project in the U.S. – Samson Solar Energy Center

State-of-the-art clean power generation facilities – Lackawanna Energy Center

Critical U.S. energy infrastructure project – Grain Belt Express

Largest foreign investment and clean energy project in El Salvador – Energía del Pacífico

The only American-led offshore wind lease in the New York Bight

Invenergy's clean energy portfolio has generated positive impacts beyond project footprints, offsetting 182 million tons of carbon dioxide and creating more than 50,000 clean energy jobs over the last 20 years. The company is expected to surpass 2,000 employees in 2022. Invenergy also makes a lasting impact through more than $250 million invested annually in the communities where Invenergy operates.

About Invenergy

Invenergy drives innovation in energy. Invenergy and its affiliated companies develop, own, and operate large-scale renewable and other clean energy generation and storage facilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Invenergy's home office is located in Chicago, and it has regional development offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Spain, Japan, Poland, and Scotland.

Invenergy and its affiliated companies have successfully developed more than 30,000 megawatts of projects that are in operation, construction, or contracted, including wind, solar, transmission infrastructure and natural gas power generation and advanced energy storage projects. Learn about Invenergy at Invenergy.com .

