Grammy Award-Winning Artist and Breast Cancer Survivor Sheryl Crow -- Why Women Should Prioritize and Schedule their Health Screenings, Including Annual Mammograms --

Recent research shows moms are the biggest influences teens and even adult women have on learning about breast cancer*

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WHAT: Grammy Award-Winning Artist and Breast Cancer Survivor Sheryl Crow is a staunch advocate of routine health screenings, including mammograms, as she knows first-hand how vital preventive screenings are for optimal health. A recent study* by Hologic found, among other important information:

Risk factors of breast cancer are not well understood – just 4 of 12 risk factors were correctly identified by more than half of the study respondents

Only 59% of respondents who have ever gotten a mammogram are compliant

#1 preferred and most compelling source of awareness for mammograms is one's mother and #2 is primary care physician

WHO: Sheryl Crow is encouraging all women to prioritize their critical health exams, schedule their annual mammograms and spread the word to the women they love to do the same.

During National Women's Health Week, May 8-14, Sheryl, along with leading radiologist, Dr. Arlene Richardson reminds women about the importance of breast cancer screenings and to make sure they schedule their annual mammograms that were delayed because of the pandemic.

* MISC-08197 MQD Consulting for Hologic, Mammography Patient Journey: Doorway Study, November 2021, U.S.

