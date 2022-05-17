EX.CO Reveals "The Periodic Table of Video Engagement" in New Viewability Ebook

Ebook examines how publishers can best maximize video viewability and ad revenue

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EX.CO - The Experience Company, the world's leading content experience platform powering billions of personalized interactions around the web, today released its latest ebook, "The Science of Video Viewability and Beyond: A Publisher's Guide to Maximizing Ad Revenue."

EX.CO logo (PRNewsfoto/EX.CO) (PRNewswire)

Leveraging its expertise in user experience and video monetization, and using independent research, EX.CO introduces a scientific approach to video viewability in the ebook and explores the complex challenges that publishers face in video advertising as well as the strategies employed to overcome them. The ebook also identifies a "Periodic Table of Video Engagement," a formulaic arrangement of elements that fall within three groups–Content, Technology, and UX–designed to deliver more impactful video experiences without sacrificing user experience. Additionally, industry experts from Eightbar, HuffPost Spain, MediaCom, Officialcharts.com, and VICE Media Group provide their thoughts on viewability.

Key findings from the ebook report include:

Advertisers and agencies are in a race to the top. Strong viewability (70%+) is the new table stakes in online video.

Video remains a gold mine for publishers. With most US adults watching nearly 2 hours of short-form video each day, publishers of all sizes are positioning themselves to capture the windfall, leveraging a mix of organic, sponsored, and syndicated video content.

Tackling key challenges requires a holistic video strategy. EX.CO's "Periodic Table of Video Engagement" argues that publishers should test, iterate, and calibrate across three key dimensions: Content, Technology, and UX.

The "science" of video engagement reveals quick wins. 21 elements—ranging from Algorithmic recommendations (Ar) to Player placement (Pp) to Verification (Ve)—that publishers can use to quickly increase their viewability, strengthen audience engagement, and maximize ad revenue.

Industry leaders are debunking the "pseudoscience" in video. We bust some of the most rampant and enduring myths in the industry when it comes to video advertising, including the misleading buzz around vRPM.

Optimal technology partners have roots in content (not just ad tech). Publishers are partnering with video platforms that prioritize UX, including native players, gallery UIs, and snackable "Stories"-like formats that encourage binge viewing, driving up to 40% higher RPMs and 3x dwell time.

Publishers can increase viewability (and RPMs) in days. Lightweight, natively designed players can draw from sponsored and syndicated libraries to match text articles with relevant video content, increasing RPMs per visit as well as time-on-site.

"Although viewability has been top-of-mind for several years, publishers and advertisers are still looking for new ways to maximize it. As verification technology has evolved, attention-based metrics are more important than ever before," said Johanna Bergqvist, vice president of strategic partnerships at EX.CO. "This ebook takes a giant leap forward by clearly defining the steps that publishers can take to achieve the highest engagement possible, and we're excited to make this resource available to the industry at large."

To download the full ebook, click here . For more information about EX.CO and its content experience platform, visit ex.co .

About EX.CO

EX.CO is the world's leading content experience platform powering billions of personalized interactions around the web. Founded in 2012, EX.CO reimagines how brands, publishers, and other small and medium-sized businesses engage with their audiences across their digital properties to drive meaningful growth. EX.CO's always-on, codeless, dynamic experiences are trusted by clients such as ALEX AND ANI, Audi, CBSi, Hearst, MLB, Nasdaq, Refinery29, Sky News, ViacomCBS, VICE, and Ziff Davis.

Headquartered in New York City with employees located around the world, EX.CO is backed by The Walt Disney Company, Saban Ventures, Viola Group, 83North, and Firstime Ventures. For more information, visit ex.co

Media Contact:



Tammy Blythe Goodman

EX.CO

tammy.goodman@ex.co

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EX.CO