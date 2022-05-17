Craftable to Exhibit at the National Restaurant Association Show and Announces Integration with Square

DALLAS, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Craftable is honored to be exhibiting at the National Restaurant Association Show taking place May 21-24, 2022, at McCormick Place in Chicago. The showcase is the ultimate destination for industry professionals looking to build strategic partnerships, create meaningful connections and shop innovative ideas.

Craftable will be showcasing their flagship procurement solutions (Bevager and Foodager) alongside Analytics with all new Heartbeat, which shows trending sales and labor costs in real-time directly from the most innovative point of sale platforms. Craftable will also be offering exclusive discounts and incentives for NRA attendees.

As part of the event, Craftable is proud to announce their collaboration with Square, the globally trusted software, payments and hardware company. Craftable's robust integration with Square provides hospitality operators with full visibility into their operations, connecting purchases with sales data and labor in real time with Craftable's newest addition, Analytics. Current Square sellers will be able to take advantage of additional NRA show-specific discounts on Craftable's offerings. For more information, stop by Craftable's booth (6647) located just outside the Tech Pavillion in the North Building.

"The partnership between Craftable and Square allows restaurant and hotel operators to make data-driven profit management decisions in real time based on sales, purchases, plate costs, labor and more, which is crucial today with the challenges operators are facing," says Renee Rademacher, Senior Director of Partnerships at Craftable. "We look forward to working closely with Square to provide innovative and forward-thinking solutions to the hospitality industry."

"We understand that comprehensive real-time data is critical for restaurant owners and staff to optimize operations and customer experiences," said Bryan Solar, Head of Restaurants, Square. "This partnership with Craftable allows Square sellers to not only run their day-to-day operations more effectively, but also allows sellers to further reduce costs, identify trends, and adapt to the opportunities and obstacles that come their way."

About The National Restaurant Association Show

The National Restaurant Association Show is hosting over 500 companies this year and is home to all things food and beverage from emerging technology, hospitality buyers, suppliers, equipment manufacturers and more. The show is the largest annual gathering of foodservice professionals in the U.S, making it a must-go event for the foodservice industry. With expert-led sessions, key-note speakers and industry-leading products, operators can look forward to gaining invaluable connections and knowledge.

About Craftable

Craftable is the only complete restaurant management platform that seamlessly connects purchasing, recipes, inventory and sales with accounting to help operators drive profit. Designed for hospitality by the industry's leading experts, Craftable is simple for the floor and powerful for the office. Learn more at https://craftable.com/ .

