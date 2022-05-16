QIMA Joins the United Nations Global Compact Initiative

HONG KONG, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QIMA, a leading provider of quality control and supply chain compliance solutions is pleased to announce their participation in the United Nations Global Compact initiative — a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices.

(PRNewswire)

With this announcement, QIMA is proud to join thousands of other companies globally committed to taking responsible business action to create the world people want.

"At QIMA, our mission is to help our clients make products consumers can trust. A large part of that pertains to assessing the social and environmental footprint of consumer goods and food that end up on retail shelves; hence, it is only natural that we also commit to improving our own internal sustainability practices and live by the principles we help our clients enforce," shares Sebastien Breteau, QIMA founder and CEO. "By communicating our commitment and best practices through UN Global compact's principles, we are imposing on ourselves to be a positive contributor for a more sustainable global trade environment."

The UN Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 9,500 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and more than 70 Local Networks.

About QIMA

At QIMA we are on a mission to offer our clients smart solutions to make products consumers can trust. We combine on-the-ground experts for quality inspections, supplier audits, certification, and lab testing, with a digital platform that brings accuracy, visibility, and intelligence for quality and compliance data. We operate in 95 countries and help more than 17,000 global brands, retailers, manufacturers, and food growers achieve quality excellence.

Media Contact

Courtney Terrey

Director of Communications, QIMA

+852 3165 8838

press@qima.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE QIMA