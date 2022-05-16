Omnicom to Present at the J.P. Morgan Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) today announced that it will present at the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, Massachusetts on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 10:10 a.m. Eastern Time. Live and archived webcasts will be available in the investor relations section of www.omnicomgroup.com.

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

View original content:

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.