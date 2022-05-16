Fresh Technology Inc. Closes $7 Million Series A to Drive Innovation in Modern Restaurant Kitchens.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Fresh Technology Inc. (Fresh) announces the closing of its $7m Series A led by FINTOP Capital . Fresh is a leading provider of fully integrated kitchen management and e-commerce systems designed to help restaurateurs deliver exceptional hospitality in the new digital world. Fresh currently supports over 7000 restaurants. This closing follows the launch of the company's renewed market positioning as the result of strong traction and constant iteration.

Fresh is a spin out of restaurant holding company, Fresh Hospitality, and now operates as an independent SaaS company. The Company's flagship product, Fresh KDS, helps restaurants manage logistical complexities created by the explosion of digital ordering and delivery service providers over the last two years. By further connecting guests to the kitchen production process, Fresh helps restaurants improve efficiency, order accuracy, and order delivery timing. This spin out is led by Shaun Shankel and backed by a team of highly experienced operational executives with plans to scale the company and address new challenges facing restaurant operators.

"We live in an omnichannel world that has created new problems for operators including labor shortages, peak capacity management issues, and increased DSP commissions tied to missing promised wait times. We see the real-time relationship between the kitchen and the guest as the critical choke-point. Solving these problems with new technologies like machine learning is the key driver to guest loyalty and increased LTV for brands. With a fierce commitment to open-data, we created Fresh as a lightweight, modern, kitchen management and ecommerce platform to provide operators tools not previously available in the kitchen." - Shaun Shankel, CEO at Fresh

"The restaurant industry is experiencing a massive transition to digital that we have seen many times before in other industries. The amount of innovation and technology adoption is exciting. We are thrilled to join Fresh as they continue to scale their business", said Joe Maxwell, Managing Partner at FINTOP Capital

This investment signifies the belief in Fresh as an emerging leader with unmatched value for restaurants in the new, digital world. With the growth of the company comes new market positioning that demonstrates the company's ambition in the restaurant technology space.

Born in 2003 to build back-office and kitchen production systems, Fresh Technology Inc. (Fresh) has deep knowledge and experience in restaurant operations and technology. The Company has built software products that process and control costs on over $550 million in annual food sales and serve over 13 million guests each year. Focused on the relationship between kitchen and the customer, the company seeks to address the new challenges facing operators of all sizes with the explosive growth of omnichannel and off-premise dining.

