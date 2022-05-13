Top Global Sales Training Company Richardson Sales Performance Announces Acquisition of DoubleDigit Sales, leading Canadian Sales Training Provider

PHILADELPHIA, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richardson Sales Performance, a leading global sales training organization, is pleased to announce they have acquired DoubleDigit Sales (DDS). DDS, formerly known as Fusion Learning, is a leading provider of sales training solutions in Canada. DDS, like Richardson Sales Performance, is a long-standing Top 20 Sales Training Company*.

Founded in 2000, DDS is a provider of custom learning solutions for sales leaders and salespeople to evolve to stay close to their clients' needs. They are dedicated to helping clients drive improved sales results by building sales skills and changing behaviors.

For over 20 years, both companies have worked with customers to drive sales results through the development of people, process, and technology. As one company, Richardson Sales Performance will work with leading sales organizations to drive growth through their sales management operations, their field sales capabilities, and the data and tools that help them change behavior in the flow of work.

According to John Elsey, President & CEO of Richardson Sales Performance, "The addition of the DDS organization and solution set will allow us to continue to provide an unrivaled suite of capabilities and global coverage to empower enterprise sales organizations. We are excited to expand our team to drive long-term, measurable sales results for our customers around the world."

About Richardson Sales Performance

Richardson Sales Performance is the global leader in sales training and performance improvement. For over 40 years, we have worked with the most inspiring sales organizations across industries and geographies. We drive accelerated growth by enabling agility in your sales team so they can get ahead of buyers' changing needs and act quickly to win. From ensuring your sales managers are executing the right activities to equipping your sales team with the skills and agile approach that focuses on customer collaboration, we will guide your sales organization through a digitally enabled performance journey that excites, engages and reveals results.

