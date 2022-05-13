Q102 DJ Host Mollie Watson, with St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Takes Audience on Her Adventure of a Lifetime: Being an Aunt

EDGEWOOD, Ky., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- You hear her on the radio every day. Q102 DJ host Mollie Watson livens up your mid-day hours with her thoughts on sports, music and all things Cincinnati. Now, she's ready to take you on one of her greatest adventures — life as an aunt!

Last year, Mollie took her listeners on an exciting journey, following her sister, Emily, during her first pregnancy. Through a partnership with St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Mollie and her sister created a 6-part video series, "Mollie's Road to Becoming an Aunt." Throughout the episodes, they highlighted some of the most interesting parts of Emily's path to mommyhood, including her doctor's visits, old wives' tales about predicting gender, figuring out baby products and touring the Family Birth Place at St. Elizabeth.

"With help from the amazing team at St. Elizabeth, I was able to document and share this entire experience. It was incredible to be there for my sister every step of the way," Mollie says. "I had lots to learn, and I'm still learning. Jane was the first baby on both sides of the family, and she's my first niece. She was born in September, and it's been a whirlwind of excitement ever since."

Now, Mollie and St. Elizabeth are set to do it again. In a new, 11-part video series, titled "Aunt Mollie," the sisters share a whole new set of firsts. Each monthly episode can be found on the WKRQ.com homepage and the station's Facebook page.

An Insider's Perspective for Soon-To-Be Moms

These 3-minute videos focus on uncharted territory, including Jane's first solid foods and babyproofing Mollie's home for her niece's visits. For audience members curious about how life changes after a baby arrives, Emily opens up about the postpartum experience.

Through interviews with Mollie and her family, as well as the doctors and associates at St. Elizabeth, these videos offer a unique, insider's perspective on how the hospital cares for both soon-to-be mothers and new moms.

"Pregnancy and childbirth are immensely special times in a woman's life. At St. Elizabeth, our doctors and nurses are dedicated to giving each new mom and mom-to-be a personalized, memorable experience that meets her specific needs," Ellee Humphrey, system director of women's and children at St. Elizabeth says. "These videos show the many ways we're able to support our patients. From our healthcare providers, certified nurse midwives and laborists to our associates who teach birthing and childcare classes, we are right here as reliable sources of the high-quality healthcare these moms and families need."

The hospital's "Best Upon Request" program is just one example. The initiative, featured in one of the videos, is like a concierge service for patients throughout their pregnancies and after childbirth. They can provide home visits, deliver prescriptions, do light grocery shopping and even help set up cribs.

There's one big surprise in this new set of videos, though. Mollie's other sister, Katie, has returned to the Cincinnati area, and she's expecting her first child. Katie will deliver her baby at St. Elizabeth this fall.

Learning More: Swaddling, Safe Sleeping, Dad's View and More

With Katie in the series, the videos take on a new twist. Listeners can accompany the three sisters through their encounters with the caring hospital team as they learn more about pregnancy, newborns, and soon-to-be toddlers. Look for episodes on safe sleep, swaddling, and even a dad's perspective on the pregnancy process and the upcoming arrival of a little one.

Chronicling her sisters' pregnancies with St. Elizabeth is a special experience for Mollie. Her family has a long-term relationship with the hospital that she holds near to her heart.

"Being able to follow both of my sisters through their pregnancies at St. Elizabeth is a wonderful gift," Mollie says. "Our entire family has trusted St. Elizabeth and the knowledgeable, caring doctors and nurses who work there with our healthcare since my sisters and I were born. It carries on a great family tradition for my niece and new niece or nephew to be born here, as well."

Check out the WKRQ.com homepage to join Mollie as she embarks on her new life as an aunt. You can be part of the adventure as she and the caring experts at St. Elizabeth support her sisters Katie and Emily through pregnancy and early mommyhood.

If you have any questions or concerns about your upcoming labor and delivery, the OB/GYN experts at St. Elizabeth Healthcare are always here to help. Schedule an OB/GYN appointment by calling (800) 737-7900.

About St. Elizabeth Healthcare

St. Elizabeth Healthcare operates six facilities and more than 172 primary care and specialty practices throughout the Northern Kentucky, Southeastern Indiana and Greater Cincinnati region. Sponsored by the Diocese of Covington and a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, St. Elizabeth is a mission-based organization committed to improving the health of the communities it serves, providing more than $108 million in uncompensated care and benefit to the community each year.

