NEW YORK AUTO SHOW & SUBARU DONATE EXHIBIT PLANTS TO HELP GREEN NYC

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Proud supporters of GrowNYC's mission to improve New York City's quality of life through environmental programs and sustainability, the New York Auto Show and Subaru of America donated all their exhibit plants and flowers from the 2022 Show to the organization. GrowNYC provides plants, and expertise, to neighborhood open space projects such as community gardens, schools, block associations, senior centers and churches.

Greening NYC (LtoR): Mark Schienberg (president of the New York Auto Show), Paula Lucus (horticulture program volunteer at PS 811x in the Bronx, NY), Mark Lacher (dealer principal Koeppel Subaru), and Mike Rezny (assistant director of GrownNYC) with donated plants from the New York Auto Show. (PRNewswire)

"Every year the New York Auto Show works to recycle and repurpose its displays to reduce the impact on the environment as well as help others," said Mark Schienberg, president of the New York Auto Show.

"This year, with so many plants and flowers used in the Subaru display and in our Electric Vehicle Test Track we wanted to have them live on past the Show and it was incredibly rewarding to see so many green-fingered volunteers from across the city collecting them to beautify their neighborhoods and mark the arrival of spring in New York City," said Schienberg.

"Community gardening and local farming are both important steps in improving as well as bringing awareness to the creation of a more sustainable city and we thank Subaru and the New York Auto Show for their generous donation," said Mike Rezny, assistant director of Green Space Programs at GrowNYC.

"In addition to 25 community groups benefiting from the donated plants, more than 15 senior centers received indoor plants to bring joy to their residents," continued Rezny.

"As part of our Subaru Love Promise, Subaru and our retailers pledge to make a positive impact in the communities in which we live and work. Subaru is proud to donate the multitude of plants and trees used in our immersive national park display at the auto show to GrowNYC, ensuring these beautiful plants bring joy to communities throughout New York City," said Kerry Ann Nolan, Auto Shows and Events Manager, Subaru of America, Inc.

"We have a long history of environmentalism and our display featured recycled and sustainable materials wherever possible, so we of course jumped at the chance to give these plants a second life and give back to the local community," continued Nolan.

"Supporting so many community organizations as they help promote sustainability across New York City is a great thing to be a part of and it fits perfectly with Subaru and its dealers core values," said Mark Lacher, dealer principal Koeppel Subaru in New York City.

ABOUT GROWNYC

GrowNYC's mission is to improve New York City's quality of life through environmental programs that transform communities block by block and empower all New Yorkers to secure a clean and healthy environment for future generations. GrowNYC was originally created in 1970 as the Council on the Environment of New York City (CENYC) and is now the largest and most established environmental organization in NYC with 3 million New Yorkers each year participating in GrowNYC programs.

ABOUT SUBARU OF AMERICA

As Kelley Blue Book's Most Trusted Brand for eight years running, Subaru of America is committed to building vehicles our customers can rely on while being a part of a greater good. From our Share the Love events that support numerous charitable organizations to funding we provide for nonprofit organizations in our communities across the country to our zero-landfill production plant, we are proud to say that Subaru is more than a car company.

ABOUT NEW YORK AUTO SHOW

The New York Auto Show is an awesome combination of new ideas, technological innovation, exceptional concept cars and nearly hundreds of the latest 2022/23 new cars and trucks. Founded in 1900, this year, North America's oldest and largest attended auto show dedicated 250,000 sq.ft. to electric vehicles for the hundreds of thousands of attendees that visited the show this year.

WEBSITE: AUTOSHOWNY.COM FACEBOOK: @NYAutoShow TWITTER: @NYAutoShow. INSTAGRAM: #NYIAS YOUTUBE: AUTOSHOWNY

Green-fingered volunteers talk with New York Auto Show president Mark Schienberg and Koeppel Subaru dealer principal Mark Lacher about the positive impact that the Auto Show and Subaru plant donations will have on New York City neighborhoods. (PRNewswire)

Plants from the New York Auto Show's Electric Vehicle Test Track being re-used by a local community gardener to help improve the quality of life in his New York City neighborhood. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE New York International Auto Show