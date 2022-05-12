WYLDER WINDHAM TO OPEN ALL-SEASON RESORT IN "THE GEM OF THE CATSKILLS"

Wylder Hotels, known for transforming and reimaging iconic boutique hotels in unexpected destinations, debuts an instant classic in Windham, New York

WINDHAM, N.Y., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wylder Hotels announces today that its third hotel opening, Wylder Windham, is expected to open August 2022. With a focus on iconic soulful properties and wide-open spaces, the newest resort celebrates the unique local vibe of the magical town of Windham, New York, and embraces the timeless pleasures that the land has to offer. Following the acquisition of the legendary The Thompson House Resort, the top-to-bottom reimagining will feature seven separate lodges with 110 combined rooms, 20 acres of expansive property, an oversized in-ground pool, an on-site restaurant and bakery, 4,000 square feet of private event space, and fresh air galore.

Wylder Windham follows the openings of Wylder Hope Valley in 2020, which was named one of the best new properties in the world by Travel + Leisure's 2021 "It List" and Wylder Tilghman Island in 2018, which was recognized as a Conde Nast Traveler's Mid Atlantic Readers' Choice.

"We are thrilled to open Wylder Windham and become an intrinsic contributor to the beloved town of Windham and upstate New York at large," says John Flannigan , Founder of Wylder Hotels. "The nostalgia and distinctive personality of this resort and town of Windham is what I fell in love with, and what inspired us to create a destination that could seamlessly become an integral part of Windham's epicenter. With a mission to discover storied locations and disconnect from the everyday world, Wylder Windham is a spirited place to welcome guests and locals alike and showcase the best of what this unique town has to offer."

ACCOMMODATIONS

Each of Wylder Windham's seven historic lodges, inns, manors, and cottages have been lovingly restored by local craftsmen for the next generation of upstate adventurers. The Pines Inn (28 rooms), The Tamarack Lodge (16 rooms), The Manor (14 rooms), The Spruce Cottage (14 rooms), The Evergreen Lodge (25 rooms), The Main Lodge (13 rooms), and The Farmhouse (1 key residence) all have unique personalities that have been redesigned in collaboration with Brooklyn-based design firm Post Company and local architect Jason Anderson, and rebuilt by local craftsmen from Baxter Built.

The dog-friendly hotel offers a collection of 110 suites and king- and queen-bedded rooms featuring oak floors, custom furniture, and luxurious bathrooms for a timeless getaway. Guests can breathe in the fresh air as 82 rooms feature oversized balconies with unobstructed views of Windham Mountain or the Batavia Kill, creating both indoor and outdoor living spaces. The Main Lodge's infamous "The Baller Suite" features double balconies overlooking the pool with sweeping views of the mountain, making it the perfect room for keeping things "wyld." From Victorian buildings to modern accommodations and residences, guests can rent out Wylder Windham for private events and functions or enjoy an intimate weekend getaway.

ADVENTURE-BASED ACTIVITIES

Wylder Windham is brimming with opportunities to explore the natural beauty of the Great Northern Catskills. Sprawling across 20 pastoral acres, Wylder Windham is directly adjacent to Windham Country Club, an 18-hole public golf course, the Windham Path, a local favorite hiking trail, and a short, 2-minute drive to Windham Ski Mountain. For off-site activities, complimentary guest transportation will be offered in a restored vintage Land Rover Defender 110 Shuttle to local businesses including The Vineyard at Windham and Windham Fine Arts.

On-property amenities include a heated pool, electric bikes, hammocks, fire pits, tubing, tree swings, a wood-fired sauna, a hot tub, a dog run, lawn games, pickleball, and more.

DINING

Wylder Windham is home to Babblers, the property's approachable yet refined restaurant offering honest, comfort food and local fare in a lively, welcoming atmosphere with outdoor dining on the Batavia Kill. Open every day, Babblers serves as a place where visitors and locals can share supper, stories, and smiles. Adjacent to the restaurant, guests will find Babblers Bakery serving up its signature strawberry rhubarb pies, soft-serve ice cream, house-made croissants, and fresh coffee. End the evening at Babbler's handmade bar, serving strong libations including classic cocktails, spiked punch, local beer, and approachable wines.

EVENT SPACE

Wylder Windham offers over 4,000 sq. feet of indoor & outdoor event space, creating the perfect setting for a wide range of corporate meetings, wedding celebrations, family reunions, or social engagements. The Windham Ballroom can accommodate up to 200 guests while providing views of the Batavia Kill and surrounding Windham area. Wylder is one of the few resorts in the region that can accommodate all event guests on property and offers entire private lodges to house family and friends.

RESERVATIONS

For reservations, please visit https://wylderhotels.com/windham/. Nightly rates start at $265.

HOTEL CONTACT INFORAMTION

For questions regarding reservations, please email GuestServicesWW@WylderHotels.com or call (518)734-4510. To keep up with Wylder Windham's adventures, follow @wylderhotelwind on Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT WYLDER HOTELS

Wylder Hotels are uncluttered by trends, brimming with distinct character and effortless sophistication. Wylder exists for travelers who appreciate adventures, big and small – known for seeking out storied locations and reimagining them. Recently recognized as one of the most innovative hotel companies by Business Insider, Wylder Hotels preserves the historical integrity of its properties while adding the trappings of modern luxury (without the attitude). A Wylder Hotel is made in the details. For more information visit wylderhotels.com or follow on Instagram @WylderHotels.

