Troob Capital Management Announces $209 Million Close of its Second Tactical Opportunities Fund

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Troob Capital Management LLC ("TCM" or the "Firm"), a leading private investment firm specializing in providing capital solutions to entities in underserved market segments, today announced the close of its TCM Tactical Opportunities ("TCM Tac Opps") Fund II LP at $209 million.

TCM Tac Opps Fund II is one of a select number of private investment funds that offers an unconstrained approach for providing access to debt or equity capital to companies with liquidity needs up to $20 million. Fund II builds on its first fund which closed in 2019 and has since sourced and executed on a broad array of differentiated opportunities based on an investment mandate designed to listen to companies' needs and provide flexible and tailored solutions to help them achieve their business objectives.

TCM's core investment team has worked together for nearly 20-years and possesses extensive backgrounds in alternative investments, investment banking, distressed investing, and business operations. The team's deep and broad sector and geographic expertise continues to provide TCM with a solid foundation and platform for sourcing and capitalizing on a consistent stream of directly sourced investment opportunities.

"There is a tremendous supply and demand imbalance that exists in the market for capital needs up to $20 million," said Peter Troob, Co-Founder, Troob Capital Management. "While larger private equity and private credit deals tend to generate more attention, smaller enterprises are increasingly in need of capital from trusted and credible investment partners who operate with integrity and transparency. We are positioned to meet this demand and we are looking forward to deploying capital to a broad array of distinctive investment opportunities."

Douglas Troob, Co-Founder, Troob Capital Management, added, "Institutional investors, family offices and high net-worth individuals continue to express a strong appetite for access to established and proven private investment platforms that offer outstanding investment talent, disciplined investment approaches and tailored risk/return solutions. We appreciate the support we have received from our investors and are grateful for their continued commitment to TCM."

TCM Tac Opps Fund II will focus on deploying capital across existing and new platforms with trusted partners that allow for repeatable and scalable investments. These include specialty and structured financings with shorter duration and cash-flowing assets such as working capital and secured financing facilities, as well as private capital financings ranging from private debt and equity and real estate development to trade claims and litigations.

Troob Capital Management LLC and its affiliates ("TCM") is an RIA founded by Douglas and Peter Troob in 2002. The firm manages investment funds pursuing a tactical opportunities strategy. TCM has developed an expertise in structuring investments across the entire capital structure within multiple asset classes. TCM's founders have over 50-years of combined investment management and financial industry experience and have built an institutional quality organizational infrastructure with a core team that has worked together for nearly 20 years. For more information, please visit www.troobcapital.com or contact Kathy O'Donnell at kodonnell@troobcapital.com.

