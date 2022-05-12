SOLVV DEMOCRATIZES PODCASTING TO FAST-TRACK CONTENT CREATION AND CONSUMPTION

Next generation creator platform that combines short-form audio, social networking, and Web3 based engagement models.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the last 2 years, the podcast space has exploded, but the way we listen to podcasts has changed. SOLVV 's micro-podcasts are formatted for the way listeners consume content today - on demand and in bite-size form. The mobile and web app allows users to co-create and discover insightful episodes around single questions that fit into everyone's busy schedule. SOLVV offers creators a new way to connect, collaborate, and build a personal brand.

The company's mission is to disrupt the current social media model that relegates 99% of social media users consume content that is generated by only 1% of the marketplace. While major social media platforms pour millions into creator funds that recreate racial and gender pay gaps, Solvv has an equity model that allows committed creators to own a piece of the platform they're helping to build.

To ensure that Solvv stays at the forefront of content creation and participation equality, the company integrated an innovation program called Solvv.X. It focuses on exploring emerging technologies, such as Web3, to integrate high-utility-reward mechanics for the creators and listeners. A highlight is the soon-to-be launched NFT collection Modernist. Born from the desire to offer Solvv's community an opportunity to participate in a meaningful way, Modernist allows users to expand their relationship to the platform as investors, ambassadors, and cultural pioneers.

Modernist is scheduled to launch in June 2022 and looks unlike anything else in the NFT collectibles space. The visual art is an androgyonous face that purposefully carries no realistic skin tone of any kind. Instead, the interchangeable pop art concept offers a range of vibrant colors, materials and stories, and carries embedded dynamic sound elements.

Solvv's holistic vision and approach for building community gives the modern creator an exciting new networking canvas, online and IRL.

About Solvv Inc.

Solvv is a community innovation company with focus on social networking, thought leadership, and equal creator participation at the intersection of Web2 and Web3. Online and IRL - it offers its community a micro-podcasting platform, an interactive high-utility-reward NFT collection, and an integrated innovation lab Solvv.X, that encourages co-creation between the company and the community.

The SOLVV App is available on iOS and Android devices.

