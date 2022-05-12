ShiraTronics, Inc. Welcomes New CEO

MINNEAPOLIS, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ShiraTronics, Inc., a private medical device company focused on the development of innovative solutions to address the unmet needs of chronic migraine patients, announced the appointment of seasoned medical device executive Robert Binney as Chief Executive Officer. Binney, a 25-year veteran of the medical device and pharmaceutical industries, joins the company from Organon, which acquired Alydia Health in June 2021. As CEO of Alydia Health, he led the organization to a $240 million acquisition by Organon. Prior, Binney served as Chief Commercial Officer of Intersect ENT and has previously held leadership roles with both startups and large medical device companies, including Boston Scientific and AccessClosure. Binney will succeed Lynn Elliott, company Co-founder and current CEO, on July 18th, 2022, in a planned transition.

The ShiraTronics board is excited to welcome Rob Binney as our new CEO.

Mudit K. Jain, PhD, Co-founder, and Chairman of the Board commented, "The ShiraTronics board is excited to welcome Rob Binney as our new CEO. Rob brings extensive clinical and commercial experience to lead ShiraTronics through its next phase of growth. Lynn Elliott, through his tenure as Co-founder and CEO of the company over the last two and half years, has provided extraordinary leadership to ShiraTronics. We are extremely thankful to Lynn for all his valuable contributions and look forward to his continued involvement as an Advisor to the company."

Said Binney, "ShiraTronics is poised to successfully address the unmet needs of patients who have been debilitated from chronic migraine, and which the World Health Organization has identified as a Top 5 disabling condition globally. With over 4 million patients afflicted in the United States alone, it is my belief that ShiraTronics is in position to develop, study and ultimately commercialize innovative solutions, which have the potential to improve the quality of life of many patients. Lynn and the ShiraTronics team have leveraged their collective expertise to navigate the development phase of the organization, and I look forward to leading the company through its next phases of growth. I wish to thank Lynn, and the Board of Directors for their endorsement, and look forward to delivering on the promise that our technology holds for patients who desperately seek relief from the destructive symptoms of chronic migraine."

"It has been a privilege to serve as the CEO at ShiraTronics over the last two and a half years. We have made tremendous progress developing a strong team and finalizing product development. I am excited to have an experienced and successful commercial CEO in Rob Binney drive the next phase of the company as we turn to clinical trials and commercialization," said Lynn Elliott the current CEO of ShiraTronics.

About ShiraTronics: www.shiratronics.com

ShiraTronics, Inc., Minneapolis, Minnesota, was founded in 2019 as a medical device company committed to becoming the world's leading provider of innovative therapies for patients suffering from migraine headaches, the 5th most debilitating condition globally, according to the World Health Organization. ShiraTronics is led by a team of medical device veterans and is focused on developing innovative solutions to treat migraine headaches to significantly improve the quality of life of patients who struggle with this debilitating disease.

