PEAK ELEVATOR PARTS™ OPENS NEW DALLAS DISTRIBUTION FACILITY

DALLAS, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PEAK ELEVATOR PARTS™, a leader in serving and supporting the elevator industry, proudly announces the grand opening of its new Dallas distribution center:

TEXAS

May 13

10990 Petal St., Suite 700

Dallas, TX 75238

The recent acquisition of a huge inventory of components positions PEAK ELEVATOR PARTS™ to become the first elevator parts distribution company in Texas.

Our conveniently located distribution center offers same-day shipping and delivery as well as pick-up options. Our same-day delivery minimizes elevator downtime caused by out-of-service elevators.

With parts readily in stock, service companies nationwide can grow their businesses with convenient access to parts when they need them most. PEAK ELEVATOR PARTS™ also carries a large assortment of obsolete components.

PEAK ELEVATOR PARTS™ is a division of PEAK Elevator™, a privately owned company that has specialized in all sectors of the vertical transportation industry since 1980. With our forefront focus on customer service, PEAK ELEVATOR PARTS™ strives to set new standards and launch innovative parts procurement options to the elevator industry.

Please join PEAK ELEVATOR PARTS™ in celebrating our grand opening on May 13 in Dallas, Texas. Lunch served from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. For more information or other inquiries, contact Brandon McGinnis or Natalie Twigg-Baetke at (800) 458-3726.

