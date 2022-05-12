Never Miss a Lead Again. CADENAS PARTsolutions Launch HubSpot Connector, Powered by Brijr.io

CADENAS PARTsolutions is expanding the usability of the eCATALOGsolutions digital catalog platform, by offering a NEW integration with the HubSpot marketing platform.

CINCINNATI , May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Powered by Brijr.io, the integration seamlessly brings analytics from the CADENAS eCATALOGsolutions account into HubSpot, simplifying the process of entering, routing, and attributing online conversions from eCATALOGsolutions. The tool seamlessly adds new leads, as well as contact level activity details, for easy access and analysis.

Benefits:

All your data in HubSpot, where you want it

Gain better insight into how prospects and customers engage with your CAD content

Never worry about data entry, exporting/importing, or missed leads again

Increase efficiency and save time

Features:

View eCATALOGsolutions CAD / BIM / PDF activity directly in HubSpot contact timeline

Contacts and activity sync hourly

New contacts automatically import into HubSpot as a conversion

System checks for duplicates and adds new activity to existing contacts

Ability to filter (blacklist) email addresses and domains

Supports custom contact properties

Generate reports and dashboards on eCATALOGsolutions activity

Compatible with HubSpot Free, Basic, Professional and Enterprise

About eCATALOGsolutions:

Today's industrial buyers require on-demand product data, instant CAD & BIM downloads, and high-quality product images. Manufacturers use eCATALOGsolutions to increase leads and sales by streamlining the path to digital product data. By providing interactive 3D previews and online configuration directly from their website, manufacturers are enabling their audience to find the right product for their application, when it is most convenient for them. Engineers can download CAD and BIM models to test fit products virtually within their designs. When complete, they can download a configured 3D PDF datasheet to for documentation and purchasing.

Learn more at: https://partsolutions.com/ecatalogsolutions/

About Brijr.io:

Data-sharing has never been more important. However, industrial companies are often frustrated by complex requirements. That's where Brijr.io comes in. Brijr.io is an integration platform designed for the industrial marketplace. Whether you need to move leads between marketing systems, or inventory, pricing, and product information to your distribution partners, we make it easy to share data.

Brijr.io - Industrial Strength Integrations

