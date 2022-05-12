Inc. Picks EvolutionIQ for 'Best Workplaces 2022' List

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EvolutionIQ, the most rapidly adopted Claims Guidance platform by insurance carriers, has been named to Inc. magazine's 2022 annual list of the Best Workplaces. The wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement looks at American companies that create exceptional working environments and company cultures that thrive in the face of adversity and foster employee growth.

EvolutionIQ CEO Tom Vykruta on the company making Inc.'s Best Workplaces list. (PRNewswire)

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year, recognizing "the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace," said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. EvolutionIQ earned recognition as one of the top organizations prizing employee wellbeing and shaping workplace values.

Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"At EvolutionIQ, we are bringing together world-class technical talent who want to invent, solve, and create in an entirely new technology category," said CEO Tomas Vykruta. "Our engineering teams have been drawn to bodily injury insurance because it's one of the largest, most data-rich industries that is totally underserved by advanced technology. In particular, it has had difficulty applying artificial intelligence at scale to the extremely complex area of bodily injury and medical recovery. Cracking the industry's big data problem – one characterized by exponentially complex and growing data is our version of summiting K2 or Everest. And you can see it in the passion of our teams and the electrically-charged atmosphere of our constantly-in-motion workplace."

Founded three years ago, EvolutionIQ is helping to transform the insurance claims management sector with technology that leverages client data, complex medical codes, relevant external data, and a claim's historical context to find and predict patterns. The system then delivers actionable, expert guidance that help frontline examiners drive to rapid, measurable outcomes on tens of thousands of insurance claims daily. This approach is fundamentally changing the traditional methodology for how claims are reviewed and acted upon – moving from a predominantly calendar-based approach to one that is now dynamic, predictive, and data driven.

In addition to core teams with engineering and insurance backgrounds, EvolutionIQ also deploys technology change management teams that form an ongoing partnership with clients. Leveraging a rapid and continuous client feedback loop, these experts continually apply new insights and patterns generated as the machine learns. They then help client frontline teams understand how to best use the information to take action on cases and to correspondingly modify workflows and team structures to make maximum use of the data and recommendations.

"With our distinct fusion of in-house insurance experts and technical engineers, we have created a workplace that combines the best aspects of start-up culture speed, creativity and problem-solving with the insurance industry's best traits of deliberation, customer-focus, and exacting attention to detail," said EvolutionIQ's Head of People & Recruiting Anna Howell. "EvolutionIQ is designing and developing AI from the ground-up specifically for claims management, and we do it with a mix of curiosity and openness to constructive feedback. You can see it in our work and you can see it in the enthusiasm and desire to win in our people. We are currently in the process of doubling the size of our team and we can't wait to see the X-factor that the next group of thinkers, creators, and doers bring to what is already an exciting, friendly and hyper-motivated mix."

EvolutionIQ is now an established industry partner with seven of the top 15 disability carriers and third-party administrators as clients, strong annual recurring revenue, substantial Series A funding from experienced insurance investors announced on April 12, 2022, and global expansion underway.

About EvolutionIQ

EvolutionIQ is the leading provider of claims guidance software. Using advanced, proprietary machine learning and natural language processing, the claims guidance platform actively monitors extremely complex bodily injury claims. The system combines real-time predictive accuracy, clear guidance and explainable AI, and EvolutionIQ's strategic deployment services to ensure adoption and business impact. As a result, EvolutionIQ claims organizations spend their efforts on claims they can impact – and their claimants get better, more tailored service. Insurers choose EvolutionIQ to increase their profitability and control over complex lines of business by integrating decision intelligence into every step of the claims handling process. For more information, visit www.evolutioniq.com and follow the company on LinkedIn .

The EvolutionIQ team at our 2022 offsite in Puerto Rico. (PRNewswire)

EvolutionIQ-Logo (PRNewsfoto/EvolutionIQ) (PRNewswire)

