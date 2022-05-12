DCI Consulting Expands with Former OFCCP Hire Evan Szarenski

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DCI Consulting Group, Inc. (DCI) is pleased to announce that Evan Szarenski has joined DCI's Audit Strategy & Regulatory Affairs team as a Senior Consultant. The addition of Mr. Szarenski is a strategic hire for DCI, enhancing their commitment of providing the best OFCCP audit support and consulting services for their clients.

Prior to joining DCI, Mr. Szarenski spent 11 years at the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP). Most recently, he served as the Director of Regional Operations. In this role, he was responsible for setting the framework for compliance reviews, investigations, and enforcement priorities for execution under Executive Order 11246, Title VII, Section 503, the Vietnam Era Veterans' Readjustment and Assistance Act, and more.

In his new role at DCI, Mr. Szarenski will assist clients in meeting regulatory obligations and lead the full lifecycle of strategic OFCCP audit support for his clients, representing them from audit submission through audit closure.

David Cohen, President of DCI, stated that "Evan Szarenski brings incredible insight to DCI with his experience at OFCCP ensuring contractor compliance with regulations, policies, and procedures. Our clients will benefit from his breadth of knowledge."

About DCI

DCI is a human resources risk management consulting firm. Members of DCI's staff are recognized experts in a variety of spaces, including diversity, equity & inclusion metrics, pay equity, systemic compensation discrimination analyses, affirmative action plan development, employee selection and test validation, and OFCCP audit and litigation support.

About the Audit Strategy & Regulatory Affairs Team

DCI offers audit support through the Audit Strategy & Regulatory Affairs team. The team partners with clients to negotiate with OFCCP and navigate the audit process. They work with clients to assess next steps, provide additional analyses, back pay calculations, and guidance. Their holistic support has included defending their work at a high stakes national level.

Contact: Amanda Beety, news@dciconsult.com

View original content:

SOURCE DCI Consulting Group, Inc.