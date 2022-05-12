Curebase Adds Pharma, Clinical Research Veteran to Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curebase, a company committed to democratizing access to clinical studies, has named Lars-Olof "Lollo" Eriksson to its Advisory Board. Eriksson will join other board members to help the company develop technology, partnership and growth strategies designed to increase its share of the global decentralized clinical trial (DCT) market.

Curebase is a provider of decentralized clinical research software and services, with the goal of powering research where any patient, can be part of clinical trials at home and with their preferred doctor. The platform enables helps to accelerate enrollment and enable novel study designs with diverse populations. Curebase operates as a complete eClinical software platform and virtual research site with features including digital recruitment, ePRO, eCOA, telemedicine, eConsent, eSource, and more (PRNewsfoto/Curebase) (PRNewswire)

The DCT model designed and applied by Curebase ensures a better population representativeness in clinical trials. All aspects of diversity are of essence in clinical product development. Typically, unique populations are underrepresented in clinical trials but can now be included using Curebase DCT model. The company's virtual research sites provide physicians with new and better options to offer their patients access to explorative treatments, regardless of location. The Curebase platform and services empower sponsors, and physicians from practices of all sizes to conduct clinical research, including private practices, independent clinics, and large academic research sites.

A four-decade veteran of the pharmaceutical and clinical research industries, Eriksson is head of clinical development at Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB in Stockholm, Sweden, where he manages and coordinates clinical research operations globally. Eriksson is a strategic advisor for Trialbee AB, a world leader in the digitalization of clinical research, having previously served in roles as the company's CEO, chief strategist and chief commercial officer. He was a senior executive at Merck Co., Inc., where he served for almost 30 years, specializing in clinical pharmacology, clinical research and clinical research operations worldwide. He is a recognized executive leader in the CRO business where he spent a total of 9 years with PAREXEL and ICON.

Eriksson, who has a Master's degree in pharmaceutical sciences from Uppsala University, a Ph.D. degree and Associate Professorship in clinical pharmacology from Lund University, Sweden, says clinical research and product development have been held back by traditionalists mindset who fears and resists change – until the COVID-19 pandemic allowed innovators to come forward and forced a reassessment of the clinical research methodology by sponsors, CROs, academic researchers and regulators.

"We realized we couldn't continue doing what we were doing and that we needed innovation in how clinical trials are conducted and how participants are recruited," Eriksson said. "Curebase's DCT platform is an outstanding example of a scalable innovative solution that improves the clinical trial process by enabling access to a larger volume and more diverse group of participants. They couple their technology with virtual and hybrid site staff, in addition to cutting edge trial execution capabilities. This results in faster, less costly trials and better drugs."

"Dr. Eriksson's innovative approach to clinical operations and his vast experience across Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific areas will be invaluable to Curebase as we continue to grow in global markets," said Curebase CEO Tom Lemberg. "We are excited and fortunate to have him join our Advisory Board."

