Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces Mailchimp-Enabled Email Capture Apps

SAN DIEGO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koji, the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform and the leading app store for social media, today announced the launch of Email Sign Up and Sign Up & Download , two new apps that help content creators reach customers and drive sales by leveraging Mailchimp to collect email addresses.

The Email Sign Up and Sign Up & Download apps provide a singular location where creators can convert social followers into a true audience through newsletters. Creators can directly access their Mailchimp account through the apps' interface, making it easier for creators to market their brand more effectively from their Link in Bio.

The new apps are free to use and available today on the Koji App Store.

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $36 million in venture capital.

