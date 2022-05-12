Butchershop® Global Pioneers Beat Failure® Methodology + Connected Model

Fast-moving growth and transformation company disrupts agency model and reframes client

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Butchershop® Global has repositioned as a growth and transformation company by evolving agency services into a suite of connected products for brands and businesses at their greatest inflection points. At the core of the transformation is the Beat Failure methodology and toolkit, created to help companies break in or out of emerging sectors as they move through high stakes initiatives, brand evolutions, and new product launches. The Beat Failure methodology asks clients to not only identify their success metrics, but also confront their challenges, asking the question "what might cause you to fail?" to better determine how the agency can provide meaningful and effective solutions.

Consumers want more honesty and clarity. Butchershop® Global and Beat Failure are designed to deliver that for clients.

The Beat Failure method is complemented and made actionable by the connected model, which brings together Butchershop's five core product offerings: strategy and consulting, brand and content, digital and product, performance and media, and venture and incubation. The work is further enhanced by expertise in emerging sectors, technology, and social behavior, working and playing at the edge of where culture and commerce are headed.

"Ambitious founders, CEOs, and CMOs need a new basis for brand growth and agency value," said Trevor Hubbard, CEO of Butchershop® Global. "Success-based strategies get derailed by foreseeable problems, and the fail-faster ethos of startups relegates branding and marketing to trial and error. Meanwhile, the traditional services orientation of agencies leaves them open to constant devaluation and resource drain. We're solving both problems with a system of concrete value, while providing a pedigree of expertise and creativity that yields transformative results for our client partners."

Beat Failure was recently used to reposition healthcare communication giant W2O as Real Chemistry, a leader in global health innovation that fuses technology, data and creativity. After acquiring more than a dozen companies during the pandemic, the new positioning helped Real Chemistry win recognition as 2022's SABRE Awards Healthcare Agency of The Year. For Nike, Beat Failure helped shape a consumerized global hiring experience, underscoring the need for a new digital platform, employer brand, and custom content to bring to life what working in the storied halls of one of the world's most iconic brands felt like. Today, clients like Dataiku, BFA Industries and Ironman are shaping the next chapter of their business using Butchershop's Beat Failure methodology and connected model of products.

Because Butchershop has broken products into granular detail, new business scoping takes an hour to identify clients' real needs based on what could cause the initiative to fail, map out product solutions and price, and deliver a plan of execution addressing all the failure points articulated with client partners. Butchershop has also launched a web-based app called Priio ™ that puts the Beat Failure methodology in the hands of organizations, teams, entrepreneurs and VCs.

"We're building a world-class creativity and technology practice, yes out of ambition, but also necessity for what our clients need," said Ben McNutt, Butchershop Chief Creative Officer and Associate Partner. "Customers and consumers want more honesty and consistency. Right now, the zeitgeist is saying, 'Clarity is a brand's greatest currency.' Our entire model is designed to deliver that for clients."

Over the last two years of using Beat Failure, Butchershop has increased revenue by 60% YOY as well as strategically acquired best-of-breed Web3 design and development agency Maniak in Guadalajara to build out greater capabilities for digital commerce and experiences. The agency also opened a "pod" space in Austria, and nearly tripled its employee headcount to 150 employees in three countries and 12 cities. As a completely decentralized workforce, Butchershop plans to open "pod" spaces for collaborative occasions in Los Angeles and New York, with a first US location to open in San Francisco Summer 2022. Further expansion into EMEA, LATAM and APAC markets is being executed through the agency's M+A strategy.

For more information, visit the new website created by Butchershop® Global at Butchershop.co

About Butchershop

Founded in 2009, Butchershop® Global is a growth and transformation company born and raised in Silicon Valley with teams in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Guadalajara, Mexico City and Vienna. The company connects consulting, creativity and technology to help brands break into emerging sectors or break out to lead them. Butchershop has turned an unwavering emphasis on clarity into the Beat Failure™ methodology, helping companies steer through the challenges of inflection points ᠆ whether they be at a moment of growth, scale, evolution, transformation or launch. Success is measured by the ability to change perception and increase awareness, retention, impressions, conversions, and revenue.

