Tianma Invests in New G8.6 Production Line

CHINO, Calif. , May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tianma, a leading global manufacturer of flat panel displays, will be constructing a new G8.6 Panel Production Line ("TM19") in Xiamen, Fujian, China. With an investment of RMB 33 Billion ($5.2B), the new plant is expected to produce 120k sheets per month using a-Si technologies.

Construction will begin in the 2nd half of 2022, and Tianma projects that the line will start mass production (phase 1) in the second half of 2024. TM19 will integrate a variety of advanced processes and technologies (free-form cutting, narrow border, low power consumption, embedded integrated touch, high refresh rate, etc.), to meet the requirements for large-size panels in the Automotive, IT, Industrial and other markets.

Production at TM19 will focus on the Automotive, IT (Tablet PC, Laptop, Monitor, etc.) and Industrial Display markets, embracing the trend for larger screen displays. This investment will strengthen and expand Tianma's product portfolio, and significantly increase the company's production capacity.

"The new TM19 line will allow Tianma to better serve customers worldwide, utilizing our extensive technology portfolio, as well as advanced, multi-generational production lines and deep reserve of talent," said Charles Peng, the Chairman of Tianma Microelectronics Co. Ltd. "Further, the facility embodies our '2+1+N' strategy: Two core markets (Smart Mobile and Automotive); one key growth market (IT); and value-added business growth with organic expansion (Industrial, Medical and HMI products)."

To address the growing Automotive market trends, Tianma will continue to focus on multi-screens, large panel, higher resolution, display integration, and other in-vehicle performance improvements. Displays continue to increase in size, and it is expected that the share of Automotive Displays of ten inches and above will reach 45% in 2028.

TM19 production will also serve the needs of the high-end IT and Gaming markets, which have exploded in recent years. This growth has bolstered the demand for increased technical requirements such as narrow frame, low power consumption, high refresh rate, etc., and with the addition of TM19, Tianma will be able to provide the full range of product lines, including the company's leading advantage in LTPS technology.

About Tianma America, Inc.

Tianma America (TMA) is the leading provider of small- to medium-size display solutions to the Americas market utilizing advanced technologies and manufacturing resources of the Tianma Group Companies, which includes Tianma Micro-electronics (Shenzhen and Shanghai) and Tianma Japan, Ltd. (formerly known as NLT Technologies Ltd.), as well as manufacturing locations in Chengdu, Wuhan, Xiamen, Shenzhen and Shanghai China. Tianma America technologies can be found in smartphones, tablet PCs, industrial and medical instrumentation, wearables, home automation, household appliances, office equipment, and automotive and rear seat entertainment devices. Additional applications include test and measurement systems, instrumentation equipment, point-of-sale and ATM systems, gaming systems, global positioning systems, radio-frequency identification devices and barcode scanners.

Tianma America's technology portfolio comprises TFT, LTPS, Oxide-TFT, AM-OLED, flexible, transparent, 3D, PCAP and In-cell/On-cell integrated touch. With a network of best-in-class distributors and value-added partners, Tianma America provides complete display module solutions for a broad base of customers and applications.

