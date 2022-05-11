SuccessKPI Launches Ecosystem to Deliver Increased Customer Value

AI-driven Customer Experience Contact Center leader helps partners drive greater business and customer value, faster, with a new global ecosystem program.

CHANTILLY, Va, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SuccessKPI, Inc. , a leading cloud-native Contact Center Customer Experience Insight and Action Platform provider, announced its Global Contact Center Ecosystem Program for CCaaS vendors and system integrators to help them to deliver more rapid and measurable improvements to customer experiences.

SuccessKPI, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/SuccessKPIs) (PRNewswire)

SuccessKPI is becoming the go-to partner for the contact center ecosystem for actionable customer insights in real-time.

The Market demand for our customer experience solutions from established CCaaS customers including Amazon , Genesys, Twilio, UJet, Talkdesk, and incredible partner response from generating immediate impact within the Deloitte and Comuniki.me worldwide customer base led SuccessKPI to create a new expanded global partner ecosystem focused on delivering greater measurable value to contact centers around the world.

The SuccessKPI Insight and Action Platform is an 'all-in-one' platform that provides contact center managers and agents with actionable 360-degree information to delight customers through a deeper understanding of their needs and expectations while driving successful and impactful business outcomes.

The Global Contact Center Ecosystem Program includes four types of partners:

Cloud Contact Center Vendors.

Value-Added Resellers (VAR) and System Integrators.

SLED and Federal Vendors.

Strategic Referral Partners.

"Our channel strategy is a critical component to our long-term growth as a global digital CX transformation leader," shares Dave Rennyson, Co-Founder and CEO of SuccessKPI. "SuccessKPI is becoming the go-to partner for the contact center ecosystem to unlock true 360-degree understanding of customer conversations and provide actionable insights to everyone in an organization, from the agent to the CEO."

Leading the initiative is SuccessKPI's newest leadership team member, Emil Modugno, Head of Channels. Before joining SuccessKPI, Modugno built a go-to-market channel program from zero to 75 new strategic channel relationships for Zoom Video Communications in less than two years.

This new partner program supports North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Australia. For more information, visit us at https://successkpi.com/become-a-partner/ .

Social Networks

Web: https://www.successkpi.com

Blog: https://successkpi.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/successkpi/

About SuccessKPI:

SuccessKPI's Insight and Action Platform is an AI-driven Experience Analytics SaaS Platform. The platform unifies data from the multi-channel customer experience journey and integrates insights and action recommendations with popular CCaaS solutions, including Amazon , Genesys, Twilio, UJet, and Talkdesk. SuccessKPI serves a global enterprise market with operations in the US, Europe, and Latin America. Some of the largest contact centers in the world leverage SuccessKPI including government, BPO, financial, and global retail enterprises. Learn more at www.successkpi.com .

