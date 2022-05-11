SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. - PTGX

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. ("Protagonist" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTGX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Protagonist and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 13, 2022, Protagonist disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that "[t]he Company has received a letter from United States Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA") indicating the FDA's intent to rescind Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the Company's rusfertide product candidate in polycythemia vera," citing "observed malignancies[.]"

On this news, Protagonist's stock price fell $5.57 per share, or 21.83%, to close at $19.95 per share on April 14, 2022.

