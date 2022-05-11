REALTY ONE GROUP CELEBRATES 17TH ANNIVERSARY WITH ANNUAL ONE DAY OF VOLUNTEERING AND GIVING BACK

LAS VEGAS, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors in the world, celebrated its 17th anniversary on May 1, ONE Day , with an annual day of giving and volunteering to make an impact across the country

So far, the company has logged nearly a thousand hours of volunteer time, impacting more than 21,000 lives, and assisting more than 20 nonprofit organizations including homeless and family shelters, food pantries, blood and bottled water drives, and beach clean-up all in just ONE Day. But the company continues to donate and do more every day of the year.

"Celebrating our growth and success by giving back is what our COOLTURE is all about," said Kuba Jewgieniew , CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "Our offices and awesome real estate professionals are so ingrained in our communities, we're all ONE family, that they see the need and work hard every day to fulfill it. We're so proud of all of their efforts."

Realty ONE Group has a long legacy of giving back through its 501(c)3, ONE Cares, having impacted nearly 300,000 lives in 2021, giving back more than $200,000 to organizations everywhere while planting 139,000 trees through its ONE Tree, ONE World program. The company has also pledged to sponsor scholarships for young African women through its partnership with One Girl Can.

The UNBrokerage, as it's known in the industry, now has more than 18,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C. and Canada and will be opening in Ecuador, Costa Rica, Italy, Singapore and Spain, in addition to the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico.

