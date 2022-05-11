PharmAbcine to participate in Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference and BIO International Convention

DAEJEON, South Korea, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmAbcine Inc. (KOSDAQ: 208340ks), a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of next-generation antibody therapeutics, announced today that Dr. Jin-San Yoo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PharmAbcine is invited to participate at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference over June 8-10, 2022 in New York, NY.

PharmAbcineLogo (PRNewsfoto/PharmAbcine) (PRNewswire)

Also, Dr. Yoo and Dr. Hyunsun Park, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Business Officer of PharmAbcine, will participate in BIO International Convention (BIO USA) over June 13-16, 2022 in San Diego, CA.

Details of the events are as follows:

Event: Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2022

Date: June 8-10, 2022

Event Calendar: https://www.jefferies.com/IdeasAndPerspectives/ConferenceList/Investment-Conferences/159

Event: BIO International Convention (BIO USA)

Date: June 13-16, 2022

Registration: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-international-convention/registration

Request partnering with PharmAbcine:

https://login.partnering.bio.org/inova-business-platform/webclient/#/bio/10800/company/137494

At Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, Dr. Yoo will hold meetings with registered members of the investor community to look for investment opportunities and to discuss the current trends in drug development and healthcare sector. The registered members will include leading global executives, institutional investors, and private equity investors.

After the meetings at Jefferies, Dr. Yoo and Dr. Park will participate in BIO International Convention to meet with global pharmaceutical companies. They will introduce PharmAbcine's core technology and pipeline assets to discuss potential licensing and co-development opportunities with global biotechs and pharmaceutical companies participating in the event.

The Company's pipelines assets include olinvacimab, PMC-403, and PMC-309.

Olinvacimab, an anti-VEGFR2 (Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Receptor 2) fully human antibody, is the Company's leading pipeline and is undergoing one Phase IIa combination trial in mTNBC (metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer) and one Phase IIa mono study in bevacizumab-nonresponding rGBM (recurrent Glioblastoma). The mTNBC olinvacimab-pembrolizumab combo study had the first patient dosing in December 2021 and is actively recruiting patients in Australia. The Phase II olinvacimab mono study has 18 patients enrolled out of 36 total as of April 2022 and is ongoing in Australia and the U.S.

PMC-403 is a TIE2-activating fully human antibody designed to stabilize and repair pathologically leaky blood vessels in a wide range of indications. PMC-403 is currently being developed to treat neovascular ophthalmology indications, including AMD (Age-related Macular Degeneration), DR (Diabetic Retinopathy), and DME (Diabetic Macular Edema). The distinct mechanism of of PMC-403 allows it to be used for patients who show low or no response to the existing anti-VEGF treatments. The Company recently announced the positive result from the GLP-Tox studies of PMC-403 and will submit an IND package for an ophthalmological trial in 3Q22.

PMC-309 is a novel anti-VISTA (V-domain Ig Suppressor of T cell Activation) antagonizing antibody in development for the treatment of various tumor types. By inhibiting VISTA, an immune checkpoint receptor mainly expressed on MDSC (Myeloid-Derived Suppressor Cells) and Tregs (regulatory T cells), it can play a pivotal role in maintaining the immunosuppressive environment around the tumor cells. In the nonclinical studies, it has been discovered that PMC-309 can promote both innate immunity (monocyte activation, M1 macrophage proliferation) and adaptive immunity (T cell activation) unlike the existing drugs which show significant changes only in adaptive immunity. PMC-309 can offer a new treatment strategy in immuno-oncology area as it can be used in combination with other drugs to improve their low-response rates. The in vivo study showed that PMC-309 demonstrated significantly improved tumor growth inhibition when used with an anti-PD1 drug. The Company plans to submit a Clinical Trial Application to Australian HREC (Human Research Ethics Committee) for Phase I clinical trial in 3Q22.

About PharmAbcine Inc.

PharmAbcine is a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of fully human antibody therapeutics to treat neovascular disorders, tumors, and other medically unmet diseases. It provides therapeutic antibodies for a wide spectrum of indications from oncology, immuno-oncology, ophthalmology, pulmonology, to renal pathology.

PharmAbcine has its own HuPhage library and innovative selection system. PharmAbcine's advanced 3G expression system accommodates high levels of antibody production and steady reproducibility. With these cutting-edge technology platforms, it provides state-of-the art antibody generation services.

PharmAbcine also has unique knowhow in the area of the antibody production, early drug development, and clinical development.

For additional information about PharmAbcine, visit http://www.pharmabcine.com or follow us on Youtube and Linkedin.

For licensing deals, co-development, and collaboration in research or antibody discovery inquiries, please contact:

Business Development Team

E-mail: bd@pharmabcine.com

Office line: +82 70 4279 5100

For investor relations and public relations inquiries, please contact:

IR/PR Team

Sungjun Park, Associate

E-mail: sungjun.park@pharmabcine.com

Office line: +82 70 4270 2637

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PharmAbcine