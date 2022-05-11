Newtopia Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

TORONTO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Newtopia Inc. ("Newtopia" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEWU) (OTCQB: NEWUF), a tech-enabled habit change provider focused on disease prevention, announced today that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 after market close on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. The Company will also host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the first quarter 2022 results in further detail.

To access the conference call, please dial (877) 407-3982 (U.S.) or (201) 493-6780 (International) ten minutes prior to the start time. The call will also be available via live webcast on the investor relations portion of the Company's website located at newtopia.com/investors.

If you cannot listen to the conference call at its scheduled time, there will be a replay available through Wednesday, June 1, 2022 which can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and entering the passcode 13729573. The webcast will also be archived on the Company's website.

About Newtopia

Newtopia is a tech-enabled habit change provider focused on disease prevention and reducing the cost of care for health insurers. As a provider of whole person care, we prevent, reverse and slow the progression of chronic disease while enriching mental health, resilience and overall human performance. Newtopia's programs leverage genetic, social and behavioral insights to create individualized prevention programs with a focus on type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke and weight. With a person-centered approach that combines virtual care, digital tools, connected devices and actionable data science, Newtopia delivers sustainable clinical and financial outcomes. Newtopia serves some of the largest nationwide employers and health plans and is currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSXV: NEWU) (OTCQB: NEWUF). To learn more, visit newtopia.com, LinkedIn or Twitter.

