MedLit Graphics and TCG Legacy Re-Brand to Become MedLit Solutions

GARNER, N.C., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MedLit Graphics, a leader in pharmaceutical packaging, and TCG Legacy, an award-winning packaging and printing solutions provider for the pharmaceutical and education industries, announced today the creation of their new unified brand. The combined company will operate as MedLit Solutions moving forward.

Together, the MedLit Solutions platform is better equipped than ever to provide turnkey packaging, printing, design and fulfillment services.

MedLit Solutions serves a loyal customer base comprised of branded and generic pharmaceutical companies, emerging biotech application developers, healthcare service providers, and higher education institutions.

"MedLit Solutions was founded on the goal of consistently delivering the highest quality packaging and printed components for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries while ensuring our customers receive the best partner experience possible," said Kevin Grogan, MedLit Solutions CEO. "We offer a wide range of in-house packaging and printing capabilities as well as product design services. But most of all, we offer a worry-free experience."

The company will continue operating out of two locations in Garner, NC and Windsor, NJ. The two sites provide more than 140,000 square feet of manufacturing and fulfillment space, with packaging, printing, and design capabilities at both sites. MedLit's multi-site operating footprint provides enhanced scale, efficiency, and operational resilience to support its growing packaging and print presence.

For further information, please contact Pete Reckert at (919) 878-6789.

About MedLit Solutions:

MedLit Solutions is an award-winning, full-service packaging and printing solutions provider that offers turnkey solutions in packaging, printing, design and fulfillment services. Our mission is to support our customers with operational flexibility, solution-oriented customer service and excellent quality. We are a trusted partner to our customers for their comprehensive needs—all made possible through our relentless pursuit of excellence in packaging and printing. Learn more at www.medlitsolutions.com.

SOURCE MedLit Solutions