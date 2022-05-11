Dugout Mugs Featured as Premium Brand with Online Retailer Fanatics

WINTERHAVEN, Fla., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the popularity of their products gaining attention across the world of baseball, it is no surprise that Dugout Mugs, which crafts drinking vessels from baseball bats, has been featured as a premium brand on the largest online retailer in the world, Fanatics.com alongside other mega brands such as Yeti, Columbia, Dooney and Bourke, Tommy Bahama, and more!

This comes just 90 days after their products became available on the site. Obviously, showing a massive demand for premium items by the baseball consumer.

Fanatics is the top retailer of licensed sports merchandise and Dugout Mugs is excited to see how the relationship is able to help them continue their explosive growth through new distribution outlets.

"We have always seen ourselves as a premium brand in the baseball space, but to see the largest online retailer of licensed goods agree with us is quite the compliment," said CEO and Co-Founder Kris Dehnert. "Obviously, working with a company as large as Fanatics will help get Dugout Mugs in front of more people than ever before."

Before now, there was a large gap that existed between fun and practical, and high-quality American-made products in the baseball space. Dugout Mugs closed that gap by creating solid wood custom-made novelty collectible baseball-bat-themed drinkware.

After five successful years of building the brand solely through their e-commerce site, Dugout Mugs felt it was time to let other retailers get in on the game. The goal was to be able to share the products with small mom-and-pop stores all the way up to the largest retailers across the country.

Dugout Mugs are currently carried in all 30 major league baseball stadiums and many of the minor league stadiums as well, in addition to seven countries. You can also find Dugout Mugs products on the shelves of major retailers such as the MLB flagship store in New York City, LIDS, Pro Image Sports, and Dick's Sporting Goods stores in the immediate future as well.

From the quality and the uniqueness of the products to the individual customer experience, Dugout Mugs reimagined what it means to buy a gift for a baseball fan.

