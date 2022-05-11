DATA INTENSITY APPOINTS ORACLE SERVICES EXECUTIVE STEVE KLOEBLEN AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

FORMER VELOCITY CEO TO JOIN DATA INTENSITY LEADERSHIP BOARD AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR TO BOLSTER ORACLE MANAGED SERVICES STRATEGIC GROWTH

COVINGTON, Ky., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Intensity, LLC, a trusted Oracle Partner, today announced the expansion of its Board of Directors with the appointment of Steve Kloeblen as an Independent Director, effective April 1, 2022. Mr. Kloeblen is a skilled executive officer, business advisor, and board member with over 30 years of highly effective management experience in Information Technology (IT) and Professional Services.

Steve Kloeblen (PRNewswire)

"Steve is a veteran application managed services hand and an immensely bright business mind." - Philip LaForge , CEO

"We are pleased to welcome Steve Kloeblen as an independent director on our board. Steve is a veteran application managed services hand and an immensely bright business mind. Steve brings 'been there, done that' data points to our Board discussions. He will have a strong voice in guiding Data Intensity along our strategic path," said Philip LaForge, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Data Intensity.

Andrew Steuerman, Vice Chair of Direct Lending and Late Stage Lending at Golub Capital, and Chair of the Data Intensity Board of Directors, remarked, "The blend of Steve's hands-on operational experience and strategic track record at high-growth services businesses adds depth and capabilities to the Board of Directors at Data Intensity."

Mr. Kloeblen previously was the President, CEO, and a Director of Velocity Technology Solutions, Inc., now part of Navisite, where he led the company through substantial pre-acquisition transformation and growth. Prior to his role as Velocity CEO, Steve consulted as an operating partner for private-equity firms including Silver Lake Sumeru. His career also includes executive roles at IBM IT Services, where he managed operating divisions, led the M&A function, and served as a divisional CFO. Steve embraces corporate diversity and inclusion programs to stimulate purpose-driven cultural transformation resulting in corporate innovation, customer success, and strategic growth.

"I am honored to join the Data Intensity Board. In today's IT Services markets, customers place a premium on partners who can deliver business value sooner; they want to be shielded from the risk and complexity of accelerating technology cycles. Data Intensity excels at providing solutions that fulfill customers' most pressing needs with high quality and speed, seamlessly enabling customer journeys from data center to cloud to SaaS. Its rich, productized menu of cloud-enabled solutions, SaaS and functional support coupled with its deep bench of skilled professionals who share a passion for customer success have solidified its role as a top-tier Oracle partner," said Steve Kloeblen.

Mr. Kloeblen holds undergraduate, MBA, and post-graduate degrees in Accounting, Finance, and Management from Villanova, Pace, and Harvard Universities. He also is a Certified Management Accountant. In addition to his role as a Velocity director, Steve's board experience includes the Harvard Business School Club of Jacksonville, the Herreshoff Marine Museum, and the Global Citizenship Initiative.

For more about Data Intensity, visit https://www.dataintensity.com/

About Data Intensity

Data Intensity is an industry-leading Oracle Managed Services Provider delivering world-class, expert, managed services for the complex lifecycle of your Oracle-powered workloads. We provide full-stack, SLA-backed, technical and functional application services on any cloud. We future-proof your Oracle investments and optimally power your business with effective license position assessments, secure migration, 24x7 technical operational services, and functional adaptation of your E-Business Suite.

(PRNewsfoto/Data Intensity) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Data Intensity