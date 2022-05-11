2F Joins AWS Partner Network and AWS Public Sector Partner Program

ARLINGTON, Va., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Front Systems (2F), a public benefit software company, announced today it has joined Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), a global community of businesses using AWS solutions and services. In addition, 2F joins the AWS Public Sector Partner (PSP) Program, which recognizes AWS Partners with cloud-based solutions and experience across government, space, education, and nonprofits around the world.

2F uses AWS to deliver Game Warden, the fully managed and compliant DevSecOps platform delivering commercial software-as-a-service (SaaS) to the government with built-in accreditation.

"Joining the AWS Partner Network helps us deliver value to companies seeking to work with government as well as agencies looking to scale use of commercial tech," said Enrique Oti, Chief Technology Officer at 2F and founding Commander of the Air Force's pioneering software factory, Kessel Run. "With Game Warden available in AWS GovCloud (US), applications are deployed at an accelerated pace on government networks while being underpinned by industry-leading security tools and best practices."

Through an inherited security model, applications hosted and deployed on Game Warden are rapidly accredited at Impact Levels 4 and 5 at a fraction of the cost of alternative routes through a transparent process supported by a dedicated customer success team. Accreditation is continuous and maintained for all new software updates, meeting compliance requirements from day one, allowing users to maintain and deliver their software using DevSecOps and Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) practices, and ensuring users can confidently employ an app for national security missions.

"Deploying our application to Game Warden will accelerate, simplify, and make more affordable the delivery of Decision Lens software to the defense market," said Dan Saaty, Chief Scientist at Decision Lens, a Game Warden customer. "For an integrated planning tool like ours that is built for the public sector, it's critical to have partners like 2F who are committed to making our software more accessible to end users. I am confident that 2F joining the AWS Partner Network will bolster accessibility of our software and deliver impactful business results to our company."

Learn more about 2F's Game Warden platform at https://www.secondfront.com/game-warden .

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems (2F) is a public benefit, venture-backed software company that equips national security professionals for long-term, continuous competition for access to emerging technologies. Founded by three former Marines with firsthand experience of the dangers outdated technology poses in combat, 2F is fast-tracking government access to disruptive, commercially proven technology for national security missions. For more information, visit https://secondfront.com/

