WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Results and Declares Quarterly Distribution of $0.355 Per Share

Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. ("WhiteHorse Finance" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WHF) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. In addition, the Company's board of directors has declared a distribution of $0.355 per share with respect to the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The distribution will be payable on July 5, 2022 to stockholders of record as of June 20, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Summary Highlights

  • Net Asset Value of $347.9 million, or $14.99 per share
  • Investment portfolio(1) totaling $800.4 million
  • STRS JV investment portfolio totaling $312.8 million
  • Gross investment deployments(2) of $83.6 million for the first quarter, including new originations of $69.5 million and $14.1 million of fundings for add-ons to existing investments
  • Net investment income of $8.5 million, or $0.368 per share
  • Core net investment income of $7.9 million, or $0.344 per share(3)
  • First quarter distribution of $0.355 per share

Stuart Aronson, WhiteHorse Finance's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "This past quarter was another active period for capital deployments with WhiteHorse successfully deploying a total of $83.6 million, a record amount for any first quarter in our history. Following the exit from our position in Grupo HIMA and the restructuring of PlayMonster, we ended the quarter with no debt investment on non-accrual status, allowing us to focus all of our resources on managing our directly originated assets that make up the majority of our portfolio as well as sourcing future originations.  Importantly, we believe our investment portfolio is well-positioned to benefit from a rising interest rate environment as nearly 100% of our debt portfolio is comprised of floating rate debt investments.  We are likewise confident, given the modest leverage levels that we underwrite our loans to, that the majority of our portfolio companies will be able to service our debt in a rising interest rate environment.  The lending market remains active and competitive, and our pipeline for future deal flow remains strong due in part to our differentiated three-tiered sourcing approach and relationship with the leading H.I.G. platform. This has allowed us to adhere to our disciplined deal sourcing and rigorous underwriting standards to maintain and grow a healthy portfolio, generating robust cash flows to support our dividend and ultimately creating value for our shareholders."

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of March 31, 2022, the fair value of WhiteHorse Finance's investment portfolio was $800.4 million, compared with $819.2 million as of December 31, 2021. The portfolio as of March 31, 2022 consisted of 111 positions across 68 companies with a weighted average effective yield of 9.2% on income-producing debt investments. The average debt investment size (excluding investments in STRS JV (as defined below)) was $7.7 million with the overall portfolio comprised of approximately 81.0% first lien secured loans, 3.0% second lien secured loans, 3.4% equity and 12.6% in investments in STRS JV. Almost all loans were variable rate investments (primarily indexed to the London Interbank Offered Rate or Secured Overnight Financing Rate) with fixed rate securities representing only 0.4% of loans at fair value. Nearly all performing floating rate investments have interest rate floors.

During the three months ended March 31, 2022, WhiteHorse Finance made investments in six new portfolio companies for a total of $69.5 million, added a total of $14.1 million to existing portfolio companies, and made net fundings of $1.8 million to revolver loans. Proceeds from sales and repayments totaled approximately $45.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, driven by five full realizations in LHS Borrower, LLC, DCA Investment Holding, LLC, Epiphany Business Services, LLC, AST-Applications Software Technology LLC and Grupo HIMA San Pablo, Inc.

In addition to the transactions discussed above, during the three months ended March 31, 2022, WhiteHorse Finance transferred assets comprised of six new portfolio companies, five add-ons and the remaining portion of three previously transferred deals totaling $82.7 million to STRS JV in exchange for a net investment in STRS JV of $25.0 million as well as cash proceeds of $57.7 million.

WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC

As of March 31, 2022, STRS JV's portfolio totaled $312.8 million, consisted of 33 portfolio companies and had a weighted average effective yield of 7.9% on its portfolio.

Results of Operations

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company's net investment income was approximately $8.5 million, compared with approximately $7.6 million for the same period in the prior year, representing an increase of approximately 11.8%. The increase in net investment income for the year-over-year period was primarily attributable to higher investment income from interest income and STRS JV due to a larger portfolio size in both the Company and STRS JV. This was partially offset by higher interest expense incurred due to higher leverage balances. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company's investment in STRS JV generated an annualized, gross investment yield of approximately 12.0%.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, core net investment income(3) was $7.9  million, or $0.344 per share, compared with $7.7 million, or $0.375 per share for the same period in the prior year.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, WhiteHorse Finance reported a net realized and unrealized loss on investments and foreign currency transactions of $2.8 million. This compares with a net realized and unrealized gain on investments and foreign currency transactions of $0.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The decrease for the year-over-year period was primarily attributable to net losses generated from Grupo HIMA San Pablo, Inc. realization.

WhiteHorse Finance reported a net increase in net assets resulting from operations of approximately $5.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, which compares with a net increase of $8.2 million the three months ended March 31, 2021.

WhiteHorse Finance's net asset value was $347.9 million, or $14.99 per share, as of March 31, 2022, compared with $349.8 million, or $15.10 per share, as of December 31, 2021.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of March 31, 2022, WhiteHorse Finance had cash and cash equivalents of $21.3 million, compared with $22.5 million as of December 31, 2021, inclusive of restricted cash. As of March 31, 2022, the Company also had $51.2 million of undrawn capacity under its revolving credit facility.

Distributions

The Company's Board of Directors has declared a distribution of $0.355 per share with respect to the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The distribution will be payable on July 5, 2022 to stockholders of record as of June 20, 2022.

On March 3, 2022, the Company declared a distribution of $0.355 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, consistent with distributions declared for the thirty-eighth consecutive quarter since the Company's initial public offering. The distribution was paid on April 4, 2022 to stockholders of record as of March 25, 2022.

Distributions are paid from taxable earnings and may include return of capital and/or capital gains. The specific tax characteristics of the distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year and in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Conference Call

WhiteHorse Finance will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter results for the period ended March 31, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. To access the teleconference, please dial 866-518-6930 (domestic and international) approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference's scheduled start time and reference Conference ID #WHFQ122. Investors may also access the call on the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.whitehorsefinance.com.

If you are unable to access the live teleconference, a replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call's completion through May 17, 2022. The teleconference replay can be accessed by dialing 800-938-2243 (domestic and international). A webcast replay will also be available on the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.whitehorsefinance.com.

About WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance is a business development company that originates and invests in loans to privately held, lower middle market companies across a broad range of industries. The Company's investment activities are managed by H.I.G. WhiteHorse Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, LLC, ("H.I.G. Capital"). H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative asset manager with over $47 billion of capital under management(4) across a number of funds focused on the small and mid-cap markets. For more information about H.I.G. Capital, please visit http://www.higcapital.com.  For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.whitehorsefinance.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

(1) Includes investments in WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC ("STRS JV"), an unconsolidated joint venture, totaling $100.8 million, at fair value.

(2) Excludes investments made in STRS JV.

(3) "Core net investment income" is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that core net investment income provides useful information to investors and management because it reflects the Company's financial performance excluding (i) the net impact of costs associated with the refinancing of the Company's indebtedness, (ii) the accrual of the capital gains incentive fee attributable to net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and (iii) excise and other income taxes related to such net realized gains and losses (net of incentive fees). The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additional information on core net investment income and a reconciliation of core net investment income to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net investment income, are set forth in Schedule 1 hereto.

(4) Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

SCHEDULE 1

As a supplement to GAAP financial measures, the Company has provided information relating to core net investment income, which is a non-GAAP measure. This measure is provided in addition to, but not as a substitute for, net investment income determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company's non-GAAP measures may differ from similar measures by other companies, even if similar terms are used to identify such measures. Core net investment income represents net investment income adjusted to exclude the net impact of costs associated with the refinancing of the Company's indebtedness, the accrual of the capital gains incentive fee attributable to net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and excise or other income taxes related to such net realized gains and losses (net of incentive fees). There were no excise or other income taxes related to net realized gains and losses nor did the Company incur any costs with refinancing any of its indebtedness for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net investment income to core net investment income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021 (in thousands, except per share data):




















March 31, 2022



March 31, 2021




Amount



 Per Share



Amount



 Per Share








Amounts







Amounts


Net investment income


$

8,539



$

0.368



$

7,600



$

0.370


Net impact of costs associated with refinancing of indebtedness



-




-




-




-


Accrual for capital gains incentive fee



(566)




(0.024)




114




0.005


Net impact of excise tax expense related to net realized gains and losses



-




-




-




-


Core net investment income


$

7,973



$

0.344



$

7,714



$

0.375


WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities
(in thousands, except share and per share data)





March 31, 2022



December 31, 2021




(Unaudited)




Assets







Investments, at fair value







     Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments


$

686,253


$

736,727

     Non-controlled affiliate company investments



13,342



6,874

     Controlled affiliate company investments



100,776



75,607

Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost $798,251 and $831,960, respectively)



800,371



819,208

Cash and cash equivalents



2,454



12,185

Restricted cash and cash equivalents



18,262



9,814

Restricted foreign currency (cost of $550 and $464, respectively)



556



469

Interest and dividend receivable



6,767



7,521

Amounts receivable on unsettled investment transactions



7,916



Escrow receivable



1,309



515

Prepaid expenses and other receivables



879



1,307

Receivable for common stock issued



247



Total assets


$

838,761


$

851,019








Liabilities







Debt


$

467,857


$

475,958

Distributions payable



8,234



8,222

Management fees payable



3,952



3,766

Incentive fees payable



5,445



7,958

Interest payable



3,548



2,087

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



1,136



2,438

Advances received from unfunded credit facilities



666



839

Unrealized depreciation on foreign currency forward contracts



4



Total liabilities



490,842



501,268








Commitments and contingencies














Net assets







Common stock, 23,211,413 and 23,162,667 shares issued and outstanding, par value
$0.001 per share, respectively, and 100,000,000 shares authorized



23



23

Paid-in capital in excess of par



339,856



339,161

Accumulated earnings



8,040



10,567

Total net assets



347,919



349,751

Total liabilities and total net assets


$

838,761


$

851,019

Number of shares outstanding



23,211,413



23,162,667

Net asset value per share


$

14.99


$

15.10








WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)





Three months ended March 31, 




2022



2021

Investment income







From non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments







     Interest income


$

16,741


$

14,812

     Fee income



462



771

     Dividend income



89



44

From non-controlled affiliate company investments







     Interest income



60



     Dividend income



131



250

From controlled affiliate company investments







     Interest income



1,127



719

     Dividend income



1,424



1,374

Total investment income



20,034



17,970

Expenses







Interest expense



4,774



3,802

Base management fees



3,952



3,344

Performance-based incentive fees



1,427



2,042

Administrative service fees



171



171

General and administrative expenses



947



821

Total expenses



11,271



10,180

Net investment income before excise tax



8,763



7,790

     Excise tax



224



190

Net investment income after excise tax



8,539



7,600








Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments and foreign currency transactions







Net realized gains (losses)







     Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments



(18,184)



8,160

     Non-controlled affiliate company investments





     Foreign currency transactions



(281)



1

     Foreign currency forward contracts





          Net realized gains (losses)



(18,465)



8,161

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)







     Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments



17,117



(6,975)

     Non-controlled affiliate company investments



(1,621)



(434)

     Controlled affiliate company investments



169



(120)

     Translation of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies



(28)



(62)

     Foreign currency forward contracts



(4)



(1)

          Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)



15,633



(7,592)

Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments and foreign currency transactions



(2,832)



569

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations


$

5,707


$

8,169








Per Common Share Data







Basic and diluted earnings per common share


$

0.25


$

0.40

Dividends and distributions declared per common share


$

0.36


$

0.36

Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding



23,190,656



20,551,565

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.
Consolidated Schedule of Investments (Unaudited)
March 31, 2022
(in thousands)

























Issuer


Investment Type(1)


Floor


Spread
Above
Index(2)


Interest
Rate(3)


Acquisition
Date(10)


Maturity
Date


Principal/
Share
Amount


Amortized
Cost


Fair
Value(11)


Fair Value
As A
Percentage
of Net
Assets


North America
























Debt Investments
























Asset Management & Custody Banks
























JZ Capital Partners Ltd.(4)(5)


First Lien Secured Term Loan


1.00%


L+ 7.00%


8.00%


01/26/22


01/26/27


10,286


$

10,087


$

10,087


2.90

%

JZ Capital Partners Ltd.(4)(5)(7)


First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan


1.00%


L+ 7.00%


8.00%


01/26/22


01/26/27

























10,087



10,087


2.90


Air Freight & Logistics
























Access USA Shipping, LLC (d/b/a MyUS.com)


First Lien Secured Term Loan


1.50%


L+ 8.00%


9.50%


02/08/19


02/08/24


4,864



4,837



4,864


1.40


Motivational Marketing, LLC (d/b/a Motivational Fulfillment)


First Lien Secured Term Loan


1.00%


L+ 6.25%


7.25%


07/12/21


07/12/26


11,461



11,265



11,347


3.26


Motivational Marketing, LLC (d/b/a Motivational Fulfillment)(7)


First Lien Secured Revolving Loan


1.00%


L+ 6.25%


7.25%


07/12/21


07/12/26






8




















16,102



16,219


4.66


Application Software
























Atlas Purchaser, Inc. (d/b/a Aspect Software)


Second Lien Secured Term Loan


0.75%


L+ 9.00%


9.75%


05/03/21


05/07/29


15,000



14,600



14,850


4.26


Education Networks of America, Inc.


First Lien Secured Term Loan


1.00%


L+ 5.50%


6.50%


11/30/21


10/27/26


4,680



4,483



4,680


1.35


Naviga Inc. (f/k/a Newscycle Solutions, Inc.)


First Lien Secured Term Loan


1.00%


L+ 7.00%


8.01%


06/14/19


12/29/22


3,205



3,191



3,205


0.92


Naviga Inc. (f/k/a Newscycle Solutions, Inc.)(7)


First Lien Secured Revolving Loan


1.00%


L+ 7.00%


8.00%


06/14/19


12/29/22


169



168



169


0.05



















22,442



22,904


6.58


Automotive Retail
























Team Car Care Holdings, LLC (Heartland Auto)(12)


First Lien Secured Term Loan


1.00%


Base rate+ 7.98%


9.02%


02/16/18


06/28/24


15,055



14,973



14,980


4.31



















14,973



14,980


4.31


Broadcasting
























Coastal Television Broadcasting Group LLC


First Lien Secured Term Loan


1.00%


SF+ 6.50%


7.50%


12/30/21


12/30/26


8,191



8,035



8,035


2.31


Coastal Television Broadcasting Group LLC(7)


First Lien Secured Revolving Loan


1.00%


SF+ 6.50%


7.50%


12/30/21


12/30/26

























8,035



8,035


2.31


Building Products
























PFB Holdco, Inc. (d/b/a PFB Corporation)(13)


First Lien Secured Term Loan


1.00%


C+ 6.50%


7.50%


12/17/21


12/17/26


9,004



6,911



7,069


2.02


PFB Holdco, Inc. (d/b/a PFB Corporation)(7)(13)


First Lien Secured Revolving Loan


1.00%


C+ 6.50%


7.50%


12/17/21


12/17/26








PFB Holdco, Inc. (d/b/a PFB Corporation)


First Lien Secured Term Loan


1.00%


L+ 6.50%


7.50%


12/17/21


12/17/26


2,193



2,151



2,151


0.62


PFB Holdco, Inc. (d/b/a PFB Corporation)(7)


First Lien Secured Revolving Loan


1.00%


L+ 6.50%


7.50%


12/17/21


12/17/26








Trimlite Buyer LLC (d/b/a Trimlite LLC)(5)(13)


First Lien Secured Term Loan


1.00%


C+ 6.50%


7.71%


07/27/21


07/27/26


22,833



17,881



18,249


5.25


Trimlite Buyer LLC (d/b/a Trimlite LLC)(5)(7)


First Lien Secured Revolving Loan


1.00%


L+ 6.50%


7.50%


07/27/21


07/27/26


491



482



508


0.15



















27,425



27,977


8.04


Cable & Satellite
























Bulk Midco, LLC(15)


First Lien Secured Term Loan


1.00%


L+ 7.64%


9.13%


06/08/18


06/08/23


14,922



14,869



14,475


4.16



















14,869



14,475


4.16


Commodity Chemicals
























Flexitallic Group SAS


First Lien Secured Term Loan


1.00%


L+ 7.50%


8.51% (8.01% Cash +
0.50% PIK)


10/28/19


10/29/26


15,702



15,062



15,337


4.41



















15,062



15,337


4.41


Construction & Engineering
























Tensar Corporation


First Lien Secured Term Loan


1.00%


L+ 6.75%


7.76%


11/20/20


08/20/25


6,913



6,789



7,051


2.03



















6,789



7,051


2.03


Construction Materials
























Claridge Products and Equipment, LLC


First Lien Secured Term Loan


1.00%


L+ 6.50%


7.51%


12/30/20


12/29/25


7,621



7,506



7,468


2.14


Claridge Products and Equipment, LLC(7)(12)


First Lien Secured Revolving Loan


1.00%


Base rate+ 5.64%


9.21%


12/30/20


12/29/25


596



588



584


0.17



















8,094



8,052


2.31


Consumer Finance
























Maxitransfers Blocker Corp.


First Lien Secured Term Loan


1.00%


L+ 8.50%


9.51%


10/07/20


10/07/25


8,478



8,337



8,478


2.44


Maxitransfers Blocker Corp.(4)(7)


First Lien Secured Revolving Loan


1.00%


L+ 8.50%


9.51%


10/07/20


10/07/25






17




















8,337



8,495


2.44


Data Processing & Outsourced Services
























Escalon Services Inc.


First Lien Secured Term Loan


1.00%


L+ 10.30%


11.30% (10.60% Cash +
0.70% PIK)


12/04/20


12/04/25


17,259



16,471



16,991


4.88


Future Payment Technologies, L.P.


First Lien Secured Term Loan


1.00%


L+ 8.25%


9.25%


12/23/16


06/07/24


23,845



23,668



23,785


6.84



















40,139



40,776


11.72


Department Stores
























Mills Fleet Farm Group, LLC


First Lien Secured Term Loan


1.00%


L+ 6.25%


7.25%


10/24/18


10/24/24


13,538



13,342



13,538


3.89



















13,342



13,538


3.89


Distributors
























Crown Brands LLC(19)


Second Lien Secured Term Loan


1.50%


L+ 10.50%


12.00%


12/15/20


01/08/26


4,383



4,304



3,507


1.01


Crown Brands LLC(19)


Second Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan


1.50%


L+ 10.50%


12.00%


12/15/20


01/08/26


651



651



521


0.15



















4,955



4,028


1.16


Diversified Chemicals
























Manchester Acquisition Sub LLC (d/b/a Draslovka Holding AS)


First Lien Secured Term Loan


0.75%


SF+ 5.75%


6.50%


11/16/21


11/16/26


7,980



7,582



7,712


2.22


Sklar Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Starco)


First Lien Secured Term Loan


1.00%


L+ 9.75%


10.75% (8.75% Cash +
2.00% PIK)


11/13/19


05/13/23


7,390



7,307



7,020


2.02



















14,889



14,732


4.24


Diversified Support Services
























NNA Services, LLC


First Lien Secured Term Loan


1.00%


L+ 6.75%


7.76%


08/27/21


08/27/26


11,521



11,394



11,465


3.30



















11,394



11,465


3.30


Education Services
























EducationDynamics, LLC


First Lien Secured Term Loan


1.00%


L+ 7.00%


8.00% (7.50% Cash +
0.50% PIK)


09/15/21


09/15/26


13,251



13,015



13,004


3.73


EducationDynamics, LLC(4)(7)


First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan


1.00%


L+ 7.00%


8.00% (7.50% Cash +
0.50% PIK)


09/15/21


09/15/26






(1)



EducationDynamics, LLC(7)


First Lien Secured Revolving Loan


1.00%


P+ 5.50%


9.00%


09/15/21


09/15/26


240



236



235


0.07


EducationDynamics, LLC(4)


Subordinated Unsecured Term Loan


N/A


4.00%


4.00%


09/15/21


03/15/27


167



167



167


0.05



















13,418



13,405


3.85


Electric Utilities
























CleanChoice Energy, Inc. (d/b/a CleanChoice)


First Lien Secured Term Loan


1.00%


L+ 7.25%


8.25%


10/12/21


10/12/26


10,500



10,310



10,290


2.96



















10,310



10,290


2.96


Environmental & Facilities Services
























Industrial Specialty Services USA LLC


First Lien Secured Term Loan


1.00%


L+ 6.25%


7.26%


12/31/21


12/31/26


11,977



11,750



11,750


3.38


Industrial Specialty Services USA LLC(7)


First Lien Secured Revolving Loan


1.00%


L+ 6.25%


7.25%


12/31/21


12/31/26


709



696



696


0.20


RLJ Pro-Vac, Inc. (d/b/a Pro-Vac)


First Lien Secured Term Loan


1.00%


L+ 6.25%


7.26%


12/31/21


12/31/26


8,753



8,587



8,587


2.47


RLJ Pro-Vac, Inc. (d/b/a Pro-Vac)(7)


First Lien Secured Revolving Loan


1.00%


L+ 6.25%


7.26%


12/31/21


12/31/26

























21,033



21,033


6.05


Health Care Facilities
























Bridgepoint Healthcare, LLC


First Lien Secured Term Loan


1.00%


L+ 7.75%


8.75%


10/05/21


10/05/26


10,840



10,644



10,731


3.08


Bridgepoint Healthcare, LLC(7)


First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan


1.00%


L+ 7.75%


8.75%


10/05/21


10/05/26






6



Bridgepoint Healthcare, LLC(7)


First Lien Secured Revolving Loan


1.00%


L+ 7.75%


8.75%


10/05/21


10/05/26






13




















10,644



10,750


3.08


Health Care Services
























CHS Therapy, LLC


First Lien Secured Term Loan A


1.50%


L+ 9.00%


10.50% (10.00% Cash +
0.50% PIK)


06/14/19


06/14/24


7,203



7,143



7,203


2.07


CHS Therapy, LLC


First Lien Secured Term Loan C


1.50%


L+ 9.00%


10.50% (10.00% Cash +
0.50% PIK)


10/07/20


06/14/24


886



876



886


0.25


IvyRehab Intermediate II, LLC (d/b/a Ivy Rehab)


First Lien Secured Term Loan


1.00%


L+ 6.75%


7.75%


12/04/20


12/04/24


17,322



17,098



17,322


4.98


IvyRehab Intermediate II, LLC (d/b/a Ivy Rehab)(7)


First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan


1.00%


L+ 6.75%


7.75%


12/04/20


12/04/24


2,908



2,873



2,883


0.83


IvyRehab Intermediate II, LLC (d/b/a Ivy Rehab)(7)


First Lien Secured Revolving Loan


1.00%


P+ 5.75%


9.25%


12/04/20


12/04/24


142



140



147


0.04


Lab Logistics, LLC


First Lien Secured Term Loan


1.00%


L+ 7.25%


8.25%


10/16/19


09/25/23


1,153



1,139



1,153


0.33


Lab Logistics, LLC


First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan


1.00%


L+ 7.25%


8.25%


10/16/19


09/25/23


5,170



5,156



5,170


1.49


PG Dental New Jersey Parent, LLC


First Lien Secured Term Loan


1.00%


L+ 9.75%


10.75% (9.25% Cash +
1.50% PIK)


11/25/20


11/25/25


15,177



14,932



13,963


4.01


PG Dental New Jersey Parent, LLC


First Lien Secured Revolving Loan


1.00%


L+ 9.75%


10.75% (9.25% Cash +
1.50% PIK)


11/25/20


11/25/25


704



692



647


0.19



















50,049



49,374


14.19


Health Care Supplies
























ABB/Con-cise Optical Group LLC (d/b/a ABB Optical Group, LLC)


First Lien Secured Term Loan


0.75%


L+ 7.50%


8.26%


02/23/22


02/23/28


21,736



21,202



21,202


6.09


ABB/Con-cise Optical Group LLC (d/b/a ABB Optical Group, LLC)(7)


First Lien Secured Revolving Loan


0.75%


Base rate+ 6.83%


9.77%


02/23/22


02/23/28


838



817



817


0.23



















22,019



22,019


6.32


Heavy Electrical Equipment
























PPS CR Acquisition, Inc. (d/b/a Power Plant Services)


First Lien Secured Term Loan


1.00%


L+ 6.25%


7.26%


06/25/21


06/25/26


11,095



10,906



10,984


3.16


PPS CR Acquisition, Inc. (d/b/a Power Plant Services)(7)


First Lien Secured Revolving Loan


1.00%


L+ 6.25%


7.26%


06/25/21


06/25/24


104



103



118


0.03



















11,009



11,102


3.19


Home Furnishings
























Sleep OpCo LLC (d/b/a Brooklyn Bedding LLC)


First Lien Secured Term Loan


1.00%


L+ 6.50%


7.50%


10/12/21


10/12/26


19,984



19,622



19,739


5.67


Sleep OpCo LLC (d/b/a Brooklyn Bedding LLC)(7)


First Lien Secured Revolving Loan


1.00%


L+ 6.50%


7.50%


10/12/21


10/12/26






15



Sure Fit Home Products, LLC


First Lien Secured Term Loan


1.00%


L+ 9.75%


10.76%


04/12/21


07/13/23


4,877



4,807



4,146


1.19



















24,429



23,900


6.86


Household Products
























The Kyjen Company, LLC (d/b/a Outward Hound)


First Lien Secured Term Loan


1.00%


L+ 6.50%


7.50%


04/05/21


04/05/26


11,374



11,237



11,374


3.27


The Kyjen Company, LLC (d/b/a Outward Hound)(7)


First Lien Secured Revolving Loan


1.00%


L+ 6.50%


7.50%


04/05/21


04/05/26


258



255



266


0.08



















11,492



11,640


3.35


Interactive Media & Services
























What If Holdings, LLC (d/b/a What If Media Group, LLC)


First Lien Secured Term Loan


1.00%


L+ 6.50%


7.50%


10/02/19


10/02/24


18,725



18,509



18,725


5.38



















18,509



18,725


5.38


Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
























BBQ Buyer, LLC (d/b/a BBQ Guys)


First Lien Secured Term Loan


1.50%


L+ 10.00%


11.50% (9.50% Cash +
2.00% PIK)


08/28/20


08/28/25


12,654



12,435



12,527


3.60


BBQ Buyer, LLC (d/b/a BBQ Guys)(7)


First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan


1.50%


L+ 10.00%


11.50% (9.50% Cash +
2.00% PIK)


12/02/21


08/28/25


2,580



2,532



2,561


0.74


Luxury Brand Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Ross-Simons, Inc.)


First Lien Secured Term Loan


1.00%


L+ 6.50%


7.50%


12/04/20


06/04/26


5,925



5,835



5,925


1.70


Potpourri Group, Inc.


First Lien Secured Term Loan


1.50%


L+ 8.25%


9.75%


07/03/19


07/03/24


17,034



16,861



17,034


4.90



















37,663



38,047


10.94


Investment Banking & Brokerage
























JVMC Holdings Corp. (fka RJO Holdings Corp)


First Lien Secured Term Loan


1.00%


L+ 7.00%


8.00%


02/28/19


02/28/24


12,512



12,464



12,512


3.60



















12,464



12,512


3.60


IT Consulting & Other Services
























ATSG, Inc.


First Lien Secured Term Loan


1.00%


L+ 6.50%


7.50%


11/12/21


11/12/26


13,965



13,707



13,713


3.94



















13,707



13,713


3.94


Leisure Facilities
























Honors Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Orange Theory)(16)


First Lien Secured Term Loan


1.00%


L+ 7.92%


8.92% (8.42% Cash +
0.50% PIK)


09/06/19


09/06/24


9,440



9,322



9,345


2.69


Honors Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Orange Theory)(16)


First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan


1.00%


L+ 7.63%


8.63% (8.05% Cash +
0.58% PIK)


09/06/19


09/06/24


4,649



4,613



4,603


1.32


Lift Brands, Inc. (d/b/a Snap Fitness)


First Lien Secured Term Loan A


1.00%


L+ 7.50%


8.50%


06/29/20


06/29/25


5,617



5,560



5,581


1.60


Lift Brands, Inc. (d/b/a Snap Fitness)


First Lien Secured Term Loan B


N/A


9.50%


9.50% (0.00% Cash +
9.50% PIK)


06/29/20


06/29/25


1,309



1,291



1,274


0.37


Snap Fitness Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Lift Brands, Inc.)(9)


First Lien Secured Term Loan C


N/A


9.50%


9.50% (0.00% Cash +
9.50% PIK)


06/29/20


NA


1,268



1,265



1,227


0.35



















22,051



22,030


6.33


Leisure Products
























Playmonster Group LLC(6)(20)(22)


First Lien Secured Term Loan


1.00%


L+ 8.00%


9.00% (0.00% Cash +
9.00% PIK)


01/24/22


06/08/26


2,985



2,985



2,985


0.86


PlayMonster LLC(6)(7)


First Lien Secured Revolving Loan


0.25%


L+ 1.75%


2.10%


01/24/22


06/08/26


1,044



1,044



1,044


0.30



















4,029



4,029


1.16


Life Sciences Tools & Services
























LSCS Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Eversana Life Science Services, LLC)


Second Lien Secured Term Loan


0.50%


L+ 8.00%


8.50%


11/23/21


12/16/29


5,000



4,928



4,902


1.41



















4,928



4,902


1.41


Office Services & Supplies
























American Crafts, LC


First Lien Secured Term Loan


1.00%


L+ 8.50%


9.50%


05/28/21


05/28/26


8,351



8,248



8,238


2.37


American Crafts, LC


First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan


1.00%


L+ 8.50%


9.50%


01/25/22


05/28/26


1,403



1,376



1,376


0.40


Empire Office, Inc.


First Lien Secured Term Loan


1.50%


L+ 6.50%


8.00%


04/12/19


04/12/24


12,443



12,313



12,350


3.55


Empire Office, Inc.(4)(7)


First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan


1.50%


L+ 6.50%


8.00%


08/17/21


04/12/24






(40)


(0.01)



















21,937



21,924


6.31


Packaged Foods & Meats
























Lenny & Larry's, LLC(17)


First Lien Secured Term Loan


1.00%


L+ 7.83%


8.83% (7.68% Cash +
1.15% PIK)


05/15/18


05/15/23


11,185



11,137



10,907


3.14



















11,137



10,907


3.14


Personal Products
























Inspired Beauty Brands, Inc.


First Lien Secured Term Loan


1.00%


L+ 7.00%


8.00%


12/30/20


12/30/25


12,117



11,935



12,117


3.48


Inspired Beauty Brands, Inc.(7)


First Lien Secured Revolving Loan


1.00%


L+ 7.00%


8.00%


12/30/20


12/30/25






8




















11,935



12,125


3.48


Research & Consulting Services
























Aeyon LLC


First Lien Secured Term Loan


1.00%


SF+ 8.88%


9.88%


02/10/22


02/10/27


8,978



8,803



8,801


2.53


ALM Media, LLC


First Lien Secured Term Loan


1.00%


L+ 6.50%


7.51%


11/25/19


11/25/24


13,978



13,830



13,838


3.98


Nelson Worldwide, LLC


First Lien Secured Term Loan


1.00%


L+ 10.25%


11.25% (10.25% Cash +
1.00% PIK)


01/09/18


01/09/23


9,719



9,682



9,547


2.74



















32,315



32,186


9.25


Specialized Consumer Services
























Camp Facility Services Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Camp Construction
Services, Inc.)


First Lien Secured Term Loan


1.00%


L+ 6.50%


7.50%


11/16/21


11/16/27


12,968



12,722



12,729


3.66


Camp Facility Services Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Camp Construction
Services, Inc.)(4)(7)


First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan


1.00%


L+ 6.50%


7.50%


11/16/21


11/16/27






2



HC Salon Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Hair Cuttery)


First Lien Secured Term Loan


1.00%


L+ 8.00%


9.01%


09/30/21


09/30/26


11,608



11,399



11,384


3.27


HC Salon Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Hair Cuttery)(7)


First Lien Secured Revolving Loan


1.00%


L+ 8.00%


9.01%


09/30/21


09/30/26






(1)



True Blue Car Wash, LLC


First Lien Secured Term Loan


1.00%


SF+ 6.88%


7.88%


10/17/19


10/17/24


10,101



9,984



10,018


2.88


True Blue Car Wash, LLC(7)


First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan


1.00%


SF+ 6.50%


7.50%


10/17/19


10/17/24


1,845



1,817



1,831


0.53



















35,922



35,963


10.34


Specialized Finance
























WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC(4)(5)(9)(14)


Subordinated Note


N/A


L+ 6.50%


6.94%


07/19/19


N/A


80,000



80,000



80,000


22.99



















80,000



80,000


22.99


Systems Software
























Arcstor Midco, LLC (d/b/a Arcserve (USA), LLC


First Lien Secured Term Loan


1.00%


L+ 7.00%


8.01%


03/16/21


03/16/27


19,305



18,986



18,919


5.44



















18,986



18,919


5.44


Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
























Telestream Holdings Corporation


First Lien Secured Term Loan


1.00%


L+ 8.75%


9.75%


10/15/20


10/15/25


15,041



14,699



15,041


4.32


Telestream Holdings Corporation(7)


First Lien Secured Revolving Loan


1.00%


L+ 8.75%


9.75%


10/15/20


10/15/25






30


0.01



















14,699



15,071


4.33


























Total Debt Investments
















$

751,619


$

752,717


216.35

%

























Equity Investments(23)
























Advertising
























Avision Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Avision Sales Group)(4)


Class A LLC Interests


N/A


N/A


N/A


12/15/21


N/A


200


$

250


$

208


0.06

%


















250



208


0.06


Air Freight & Logistics
























Motivational CIV, LLC (d/b/a Motivational Fulfillment)(4)


Class B Units


N/A


N/A


N/A


07/12/21


N/A


1,250



1,250



863


0.25



















1,250



863


0.25


Building Products
























PFB Holdco, Inc. (d/b/a PFB Corporation)(4)(13)


Class A Units


N/A


N/A


N/A


12/17/21


N/A


1



423



432


0.12



















423



432


0.12


Data Processing & Outsourced Services
























Escalon Services Inc.(4)


Warrants


N/A


N/A


N/A


12/04/20


N/A


709



476



1,644


0.47



















476



1,644


0.47


Diversified Support Services
























Quest Events, LLC(4)


Preferred Units


N/A


N/A


N/A


12/28/18


12/08/25


317



317



71


0.02


ImageOne Industries, LLC(4)


Common A Units


N/A


N/A


N/A


09/20/19


N/A


225





122


0.04



















317



193


0.06


Education Services
























Eddy Acquisitions, LLC (d/b/a EducationDynamics, LLC)(4)


Preferred Units


N/A


12.00%


12.00%


09/15/21


N/A


167



167



156


0.04



















167



156


0.04


Environmental & Facilities Services
























BPII-JL Group Holdings LP (d/b/a Juniper Landscaping Holdings LLC)(4)


Class A Units


N/A


N/A


N/A


12/29/21


N/A


83



825



825


0.24



















825



825


0.24


Health Care Services
























Lab Logistics, LLC(4)(21)


Preferred Units


N/A


14.00%


14.00% PIK


10/29/19


N/A


2



857



915


0.26



















857



915


0.26


Industrial Machinery
























BL Products Parent, LP (d/b/a Bishop Lifting Products, Inc.)(4)


Class A Units


N/A


N/A


N/A


02/01/22


N/A


667



667



667


0.19



















667



667


0.19


Interactive Media & Services
























What If Media Group, LLC(4)


Common Units


N/A


N/A


N/A


07/02/21


N/A


8



850



1,439


0.41



















850



1,439


0.41


Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
























BBQ Buyer, LLC (d/b/a BBQ Guys)(4)


Shares


N/A


N/A


N/A


08/28/20


N/A


1,100



1,100



2,266


0.65


Ross-Simons Topco, LP (d/b/a Ross-Simons, Inc.)(4)


Preferred Units


N/A


8.00%


8.00% PIK


12/04/20


N/A


600



514



1,246


0.36



















1,614



3,512


1.01


Investment Banking & Brokerage
























Arcole Holding Corporation(4)(5)(6)(18)


Shares


N/A


N/A


N/A


10/01/20


N/A




6,944



7,045


2.02



















6,944



7,045


2.02


IT Consulting & Other Services
























CX Holdco LLC (d/b/a Cennox Inc.)(4)


Common Units


N/A


N/A


N/A


05/04/21


N/A


972



972



1,584


0.46


Keras Holdings, LLC (d/b/a KSM Consulting, LLC)(4)


Shares


N/A


N/A


N/A


12/31/20


N/A


496



496



496


0.14



















1,468



2,080


0.60


Leisure Facilities
























Snap Fitness Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Lift Brands, Inc.)(4)


Class A Common Stock


N/A


N/A


N/A


06/29/20


N/A


2



1,941



199


0.06


Snap Fitness Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Lift Brands, Inc.)(4)


Warrants


N/A


N/A


N/A


06/29/20


06/28/28


1



793



81


0.02



















2,734



280


0.08


Leisure Products
























Playmonster Group Equity, Inc. (d/b/a PlayMonster LLC)(4)(6)(8)(22)


Preferred Stock


N/A


14.00%


14.00% PIK


01/24/22


N/A


36



3,600



2,268


0.66


Playmonster Group Equity, Inc. (d/b/a PlayMonster LLC)(4)(6)(22)


Common Stock


N/A


N/A


N/A


01/24/22


N/A


72



460






















4,060



2,268


0.66


Other Diversified Financial Services
























SFS Global Holding Company (d/b/a Sigue Corporation)(4)


Warrants


N/A


N/A


N/A


06/28/18


12/28/25








Sigue Corporation(4)


Warrants


N/A


N/A


N/A


06/28/18


12/28/25


22



2,890



3,490


1.00



















2,890



3,490


1.00


Specialized Consumer Services
























Camp Facility Services Parent, LLC (d/b/a Camp Construction Services, Inc.)(4)


Preferred Units


N/A


10.00%


10.00% PIK


11/16/21


N/A


15



840



861


0.26



















840



861


0.26


Specialized Finance
























WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund(4)(5)(14)


LLC Interests


N/A


N/A


N/A


07/19/19


N/A


20,000



20,000



20,776


5.97



















20,000



20,776


5.97


























Total Equity Investments
















$

46,632


$

47,654


13.70

%

























Total Investments
















$

798,251


$

800,371


230.05

%

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

Consolidated Schedule of Investments (Unaudited)

March 31, 2022

(in thousands)


(1)

Except as otherwise noted, all investments are non-controlled/non-affiliate investments as defined by the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act"), and provide collateral for the Company's credit facility.



(2)

The investments bear interest at a rate that may be determined by reference to the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR" or "L"), which resets monthly, quarterly or semiannually, the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR" or "SF"), the Canadian Dollar Offered Rate ("CDOR" or "C"), Canada Prime Rate ("CP") or the U.S. Prime Rate ("Prime" or "P"). The one, three and six-month USD LIBOR were 0.45%, 0.96% and 1.47%, respectively, as of March 31, 2022. The SOFR, CDOR, CP and Prime were 0.29%, 1.26%, 2.70% and 3.50%, respectively, as of March 31, 2022.



(3)

The interest rate is the "all-in-rate" including the current index and spread, the fixed rate, and the payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest rate, as the case may be.



(4)

The investment or a portion of the investment does not provide collateral for the Company's credit facility.



(5)

Not a qualifying asset under Section 55(a) of the 1940 Act. Under the 1940 Act, the Company may not acquire any non-qualifying asset unless, at the time the acquisition is made, qualifying assets represent at least 70% of total assets. Qualifying assets represented 83.7% of total assets as of the date of the consolidated schedule of investments.



(6)

Investment is a non-controlled/affiliate investment as defined by the 1940 Act.



(7)

The investment has an unfunded commitment in addition to any amounts presented in the consolidated schedule of investments as of March 31, 2022.



(8)

Preferred equity investment is a non-income producing security.



(9)

Security is perpetual with no defined maturity date.



(10)

Except as otherwise noted, all of the Company's portfolio company investments, which as of the date of the consolidated schedule of investments represented 230.0% of the Company's net assets or 95.4% of the Company's total assets, are subject to legal restrictions on sales.



(11)

The fair value of each investment was determined using significant unobservable inputs.



(12)

The investment was comprised of two contracts, which were indexed to different base rates, L and P, respectively. The Floor, Spread Above Index and Interest Rate presented represent the weighted average of both contracts.



(13)

Principal amount is non-USD denominated and is based in Canadian dollars.



(14)

Investment is a controlled affiliate investment as defined by the 1940 Act. On January 14, 2019, the Company entered into an agreement with State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio, a public pension fund established under Ohio law ("STRS Ohio"), to create WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund, LLC ("STRS JV"), a joint venture, which invests primarily in senior secured first and second lien term loans.



(15)

In addition to the interest earned based on the stated interest rate of this security, the Company is entitled to receive an additional interest in the amount of 2.75% on its "last out" tranche of the portfolio company's senior term debt, which was previously syndicated into "first out" and "last out" tranches, whereby the "first out" tranche will have priority as to the "last out" tranche with respect to payments of principal, interest and any other amounts due thereunder.



(16)

In addition to the interest earned based on the stated interest rate of this security, the Company is entitled to receive an additional interest in the amount of 3.50% on its "last out" tranche of the portfolio company's senior term debt, which was previously syndicated into "first out" and "last out" tranches, whereby the "first out" tranche will have priority as to the "last out" tranche with respect to payments of principal, interest and any other amounts due thereunder.



(17)

In addition to the interest earned based on the stated interest rate of this security, the Company is entitled to receive an additional interest in the amount of 3.00% on its "last out" tranche of the portfolio company's senior term debt, which was previously syndicated into "first out" and "last out" tranches, whereby the "first out" tranche will have priority as to the "last out" tranche with respect to payments of principal, interest and any other amounts due thereunder.



(18)

On October 1, 2020, as part of a restructuring agreement between the Company and Arcole Acquisition Corp, the Company's investments in first lien secured term loans to Arcole Acquisition Corp were converted into common shares of Arcole Holding Corp.



(19)

At the option of the issuer, interest can be paid in cash or cash and PIK. The issuer may elect to pay up to 2.00% PIK.



(20)

At the option of the issuer, interest can be paid in cash or cash and PIK. The issuer may elect to pay up to 9.00% PIK.



(21)

Investment earns 14.00% that converts to PIK on an annual basis and is recorded in interest and dividend receivable in the consolidated statements of assets and liabilities.



(22)

On January 24, 2022, as part of a restructuring agreement between the Company and PlayMonster LLC, the Company's first lien secured term loan and delayed draw loan investments to PlayMonster LLC were converted into a new first lien secured term loan, preferred stock and common stock of Playmonster Group LLC.



(23)

Ownership of certain equity investments may occur through a holding company or partnership.





Contacts




Stuart Aronson


WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.


212-506-0500


saronson@higwhitehorse.com




or




Joyson Thomas


WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.


305-379-2322


jthomas@higwhitehorse.com




or




Robert Brinberg
Rose & Company
212-257-5932
whitehorse@roseandco.com






View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whitehorse-finance-inc-announces-first-quarter-2022-earnings-results-and-declares-quarterly-distribution-of-0-355-per-share-301543314.html

SOURCE WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

