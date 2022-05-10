Suspenseful psych thriller "A Disturbing Nature" inspired by history's infamous crimes

Author Brian Lebeau explores ethics, psychology and social justice in haunting new novel

BOSTON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Described by Kirkus as a "gripping crime drama" wherein the "tension is immense," Brian Lebeau's "A Disturbing Nature" (May 10, 2022, Books Fluent) follows a prolific killer and investigator in post-Vietnam War-era New England.

When FBI Chief Investigator Francis Palmer and Maurice Lumen's paths collide, a dozen young women are already dead—bodies strewn in the woods across southern New England. Crippled by the loss of their families and haunted by mistakes, they wrestle with skeletons and ghosts neither understands. Who is destined to pay for the sins of their fathers, and who will pay for their own?

Under a celebrity veneer, the Beast in Palmer simmers. Called back from an investigation that's gone dry in Seattle to his field office in Boston, he's assigned to a case closer to home. Without closure and carrying the scars of every predator he's hunted down, Palmer's thrust into a new killer's destructive path and forced to confront his own demons.

On the surface, Mo Lumen seems an unlikely suspect. Abandoned by the Great Society and sheltered from the countercultural revolution, he's forced to leave Virginia under the shadow of secrets and accusations. Emerging in Rhode Island, burdened with childlike innocence, reminders of the past threaten to resurrect old carcasses.

A psychological thriller set in the summer of 1975, from an author born in the hometown of the infamous Lizzie Borden, "A Disturbing Nature" blurs the line between man and monster. Lebeau draws inspiration from the motivations and mayhem of history's most notorious serial killers, and a lifelong obsession with the Red Sox.

About the author: After being awarded an "A" in high school English once and denied a career in music for "lack of talent" repeatedly, Brian Lebeau taught economics at several colleges and universities in Massachusetts and Rhode Island before moving to Fauquier County, Virginia, to work as a defense contractor for two decades. "A Disturbing Nature" is his debut novel.

Contact: Angelle Barbazon

angelle@booksforward.com

(615) 576-0497

View original content:

SOURCE Books Forward