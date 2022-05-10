StubHub's 2022 Summer Tour Preview: With Nearly Twice the Events of 2019, This May Be the Hottest Summer Concert Season on Record; Mötley Crüe's Comeback with Def Leppard is the Most In-Demand Tour

StubHub's 2022 Summer Tour Preview: With Nearly Twice the Events of 2019, This May Be the Hottest Summer Concert Season on Record; Mötley Crüe's Comeback with Def Leppard is the Most In-Demand Tour

Justin Bieber is Pop's Biggest Summer Star; Kenny Chesney Dominates Country Sales

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StubHub, the world's most trusted ticket marketplace, has released its annual Summer Tour Preview showcasing the highest-selling artists and in-demand shows of the upcoming concert season. Overall, ticket sales for concerts this summer have already surpassed sales on StubHub ahead of the 2019 summer season.

Key highlights include:

StubHub is seeing almost twice the number of concerts this summer compared to 2019, driving nearly 25% more ticket sales overall

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard are the #1 in-demand acts of the summer; their co-headlining tour is driving 82% more sales than Mötley Crüe's once-believed "farewell tour," of 2015, and almost three times the total sales of Kenny Chesney at #2

Justin Bieber is the highest-selling pop act with only 12 U.S. dates this summer, and the #4 in-demand act overall; Lady Gaga is the #2 pop act and most in-demand female artist

Kenny Chesney is the leading country artist and #2 top-selling act overall, commanding nearly 40% more sales than his last tour in 2018

The Doors' Robby Krieger , alt-rock band the Wallflowers and up-and-comers Mitski and Charli XCX are garnering some of the biggest jumps in average sales per show since 2019

"This may be the busiest concert season on record, with more than double the events on StubHub than we saw in 2019," said Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub. "This packed lineup of tours is already driving 25% more demand than the 2019 season, driven by the prominence of once-in-a-lifetime concerts. From Rage Against The Machine's reunion to Elton John's farewell, we're seeing the impact of concert-goers who are excited that bucket-list bands are hitting the road again and eager to witness what may be a legacy act's final tour."

StubHub's Top In-Demand Artists of Summer 2022*

Based on cumulative sales for the summer

StubHub's Top Trending Artists of Summer 2022*

Based on increase in average show sales since 2019 dates

*Rankings based on ticket sales on StubHub as of May 10, 2022 for U.S. events taking place from Memorial Day (May 30th) through Labor Day (September 4th) 2022.

