Skymetrix appoints new CEO

BRAUNSCHWEIG, Germany , May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviation fuel and cost management specialist, Skymetrix, has appointed a new CEO to lead the company through its next exciting phase: Michael Scheidler. Michael started his career at Lufthansa and has held senior roles at Thomas Cook, Rivus Fleet Solutions and EO Charging — one of Europe's fastest growing companies. He also has expertise in transformational change and data-driven analytics.

Michael Scheidler, Skymetrix CEO (PRNewswire)

Skymetrix was formed following the merger of FuelPlus and Airpas last year and is now gearing up for major growth as it prepares to launch its new, next-generation platform later this year. The former CEO of FuelPlus, Klaus-Peter Warnke, moves to the advisory board of the company.

Michael said: "I'm delighted to be leading Skymetrix and I'm really excited about our new proposition for our customers and the wider industry. We will be able to offer one platform that transforms fuel and cost management for airlines and brings benefits that go beyond profitability. We're focused on maximizing success for our customers, which means working closely with them to understand their goals and challenges, sharing our experiences, and shaping a solution that fits perfectly."

Ian Wheeler, Skymetrix Advisory Board Chairman added: "I am thrilled to welcome Michael into the role of CEO, and so are Ventiga Capital Partners, our majority investor. His enthusiasm and international expertise will be valued assets for Skymetrix. We also wish to thank Klaus-Peter who has led the business up to date; we value his continued involvement and guidance on the advisory board."

Skymetrix has 20+ years' experience in the industry and over 100 airline customers, including Lufthansa, Ryanair, Emirates and Spirit Airlines. Its cloud-based platform replaces the outdated practices often used to collect and verify Fuel, Airport, Ground Handling and Navigation cost data, with next-generation technology and automation. It provides one accurate picture of flight charges and costs, so airlines can make better strategic and operational decisions.

Skymetrix will be exhibiting at the IATA Aviation Energy Forum on 17-19 May in Munich, Germany. You can also find out more the company on its new website: www.skymetrix.com.

