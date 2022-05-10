Savvas Learning Company's Experience Chemistry Wins Gold Stevie Award, Its Fourth EdTech Industry Honor Since the Product's Launch

Phenomena-driven high school curriculum recognized as best "Science Instructional Solution"

PARAMUS, N.J., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvas Learning Company , a K-12 next-generation learning solutions leader, is proud to announce that its new, innovative Experience Chemistry solution has received a Gold Stevie from the 20th annual American Business Awards (ABA) program, with the judges hailing its learning model as "a very innovative and exciting concept for teaching chemistry."

Savvas developed Experience Chemistry to provide students real-world learning experiences through the science of doing.

"We would like to thank the American Business Awards for honoring Experience Chemistry as an exceptional science learning solution," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "Savvas developed Experience Chemistry to provide students with authentic, real-world learning experiences through the science of doing. By offering engaging student-centered activities that personalize learning, Experience Chemistry challenges and excites students to explore, question, and discover the hows and whys of chemistry."

Experience Chemistry earned top honors in the "Science Instructional Solution" category, which recognizes the best science instructional materials that provide deep learning experiences for students, support standards alignment, and reflect current curriculum practice. More than 230 judges reviewed approximately 3,700 nominations to select the 2022 Stevie winners in the American Business Awards program.

The panel of judges praised Experience Chemistry as the "science of doing at its best," describing it as "one of the best learning platforms … in the field of chemistry" with "great content and phenomenal structure for perfect learning."

"This is a great initiative," said one judge. "The best way for students to learn is through a fun and interactive environment, which is what [Savvas Learning Company] set out to do." Another judge remarked, "I want to go back to school and learn through Experience Chemistry. I love how [the program] is meeting the students where they are at, and they can learn and discover in the format that works best for them. This is truly a great tool, and it was an honor being able to judge this nomination."

Since being introduced to the market, Experience Chemistry has been honored with the 2021 EdTech Breakthrough Award for "Best Science Learning Solution," the 2021 SIIA CODiE Award for "Best Advanced Science Instructional Solution," and the Tech & Learning "Best of 2020" Award.

Recognized as a standout, interactive educational technology with a phenomena-driven curriculum, Experience Chemistry puts the focus on the student experience. This modern high school program features an interactive learning model with a wide variety of hands-on and digital activities designed to reach every learner.

