SALT Survey Finds Regulatory Framework Both a Challenge and an Opportunity for Crypto Industry

60% of leading players in the crypto and traditional finance industries say clarity around regulatory framework will have the most positive impact on institutional crypto adoption

55% also say that regulatory uncertainty is most likely to hinder adoption

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SALT, a global thought leadership forum focused on innovation and investing, today announced the results of its survey featuring crypto market sentiments from over 225 investors and builders in the blockchain, digital assets and web3 space. The survey sought to capture attendees' views around key themes of the inaugural Crypto Bahamas, which was held in partnership with FTX from April 26 – 29, 2022.

Source: SALT (PRNewswire)

The survey explored attendees' views on key themes of the conference agenda. Attendees, which included both decentralized finance (DeFi) and traditional finance (TradFi) leaders, were bullish on crypto.

The majority (70%) of respondents shared that they plan to increase their exposure to crypto at least 25% through the end of the year.

Nearly 7 in 10 respondents (69%) believe that Bitcoin will go above $50,000 by the end of 2022.

As for the next jump in crypto adoption, respondents suggest games (32%), followed by NFTs (28%) and DeFi (26%) are areas to watch.

When asked what the most positive impact on institutional crypto adoption over the next year will be, 60% of respondents cited clarity around regulatory framework, followed by Spot ETF approval (15%) and devaluation of fiat currency (13%).

That said, when asked what is most likely to hinder crypto adoption, 55% also cited regulatory uncertainty, followed by security breaches (17%), lack of belief in the utility of the blockchain (11%) and volatility (11%).

"Crypto Bahamas created momentum around the important discussion of the institutional adoption of crypto, but we've really just scratched the surface in educating and advancing the conversation and these investments," commented Anthony Scaramucci, Founder of SALT and SkyBridge Capital. "Regulation is the single most influential aspect around the advancement and adoption of crypto. Now, it's up to regulators to act."

The first event hosted as part of SALT and FTX's new multi-year partnership, Crypto Bahamas was an invitation-only conference featuring collaboration and networking among leading players in the crypto and traditional finance industry. The event convened roughly 2,000 global investors and builders in the blockchain, digital assets and web3 space for four days of content that covered topics related to Bitcoin, DeFi, NFTs, regulation, web3, gaming and more. Notable speakers and panels included:

Crypto State of the Union with Sam Bankman-Fried , CEO of FTX, Katie Haun , Founder and CEO of Haun Ventures and author Michael Lewis ;

Investing in Crypto: How Digital Assets Fit Into Modern Portfolios with Mike Novogratz , Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital, Cathie Wood , CEO and CIO of ARK Invest and CNBC reporter Kate Rooney ;

Winning with Tom Brady , 7-Time Super Bowl Champion, Co-Founder of Autograph, BRADY & TB12;

The Boomers Are Coming: How Crypto is Transforming Wall Street with Kevin O'Leary , Chairman of O'Leary Ventures, Jeremy Allaire , Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Circle and Anthony Scaramucci , Founder and Managing Partner of SkyBridge Capital; and

The World Today with The Right Honorable Tony Blair and President Bill Clinton .

Official panel videos will be available at salt.org and on SALT's YouTube channel in the coming weeks.

About SALT

SALT is a global thought leadership forum focused on innovation and investing founded in 2009 by Anthony Scaramucci and SkyBridge. Its mission is to empower big ideas by connecting people and capital. SALT's flagship events bring together the world's foremost investors, creators and thinkers for high-level collaboration and networking. First airing in May 2021, SALT Talks is a digital media series featuring conversations with leading entrepreneurs.

Its flagship event, SALT New York, will take place September 12-14, 2022 at the Javits Center Expansion. To learn more about SALT, please visit salt.org.

Media Contact

Emily Roy

Prosek Partners on behalf of SALT

eroy@prosek.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SALT