Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Reports Record Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

NEWPORT, R.I., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. ("Pangaea" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PANL), a global provider of comprehensive maritime logistics solutions, announced today its results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

1st Quarter Highlights

Net income attributable to Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. was $20.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 , as compared to $5.9 million for the same period of 2021.

Diluted net income per share was $0.45 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 , as compared to diluted net income per share of $0.13 for the same period of 2021.

Pangaea's TCE rates were $26,472 per day for the three months ended March 31, 2022 , as compared to $16,524 per day for the three months ended March 31, 2021 .

Adjusted EBITDA was $31.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 , as compared to $12.1 million for the same period of 2021.

At the end of the quarter, Pangaea had $69.9 million in cash and cash equivalents.

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per common share, to be paid on June 15, 2022 , to all shareholders of record as of June 1, 2022 .

Mark Filanowski, Chief Executive Officer of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, commented:

"Improving dry bulk market fundamentals resulted in another strong quarter to start 2022 for Pangaea. We were well positioned entering the year after the timely expansion of our fleet in 2021, and an early winter ice season seeing greater demand. We aim to extract as much value out of this market as possible and we remain opportunistic in our approach. With the larger owned fleet, and values of older tonnage continuing to appreciate, we announced the sale of the 1999-built Bulk Pangaea for $8.8 million, with the sale expected to close in June. For the first quarter, we generated adjusted EBITDA of $31.3 million and net income of $20.2 million. We achieved TCE rates of $26,472 per day which was a 17% premium over the prevailing market for the quarter.

In response to sanctions against Russia, we have replaced the technical ship managers on our ice class fleet, and we refocused some commercial efforts from the Baltic Sea to the Pacific and North Atlantic basins as new trade routes developed in response. What geopolitical events and macro-economic factors have in store for future shipping markets is up for debate, but we remain ready to adjust our business model to capitalize on new opportunities from these disruptions, as always. With parts of our owned fleet dedicated to long term industrial contract business, our ships well balanced around the globe and our chartered-in fleet on short term commitments, we feel we have never been in a stronger position as we turn our attention to our summer Arctic shipping ice season.

We are also focused, more and more, on our ports and terminals businesses, especially in areas of tremendous growth. In Sabine, Texas, we are attracting new breakbulk business in green energy systems, and in Brayton Point, Massachusetts we are focusing on wind energy projects and contracts. We are moving infrastructure commodities to US Gulf ports and terminals, and we are working on projects related to infrastructure commodities with partners in the Northeast United States. The complementary services we offer are gaining appreciation of new and established customers. We have created a separate team within Pangaea to operate this part of our business, and we are pleased to have attracted a seasoned veteran in this part of our industry, Brent Mahana, to help spearhead our efforts with cargo and customers."

Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

Total revenue was $191.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared with $125.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The 53% increase in revenues was mainly attributed to the increase in the average TCE rates achieved by our vessels during the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.

Time Charter Equivalent rate (TCE) was $26,472 per day for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to an average of $16,524 per day for the same period in 2021. The average supramax and panamax market index rates for the first quarter of 2022 were $22,637 per day. The Company's achieved TCE rate for the three months ended March 31, 2022 outperformed the average of the Baltic panamax and supramax market indexes and exceeded the average market rates by approximately 17% due to its long-term contracts of affreightment ("COAs"), its specialized fleet and its cargo-focused strategy.

Liquidity and Cash Flows

Cash and cash equivalents were $69.9 million as of March 31, 2022, compared with $56.2 million on December 31, 2021.

On March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the Company had working capital of $92.4 million and $72.2 million, respectively. Net cash provided by operating activities during the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $32.1 million compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $4.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Net cash used in investing activities during the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $18.2 million compared to net cash used in investing activities of $5.5 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily due to the purchase of a Panamax vessel which was delivered in February 2022.

Net cash used in financing activities during the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $0.1 million compared to net cash used in financing activities of $5.9 million for the same period of 2021. During the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company received $15.0 million in proceeds from finance leases. The Company repaid $3.4 million of long term debt and $3.8 million of finance leases. The Company also paid $2.3 million of cash dividends.

Subsequent Events

On April 20, 2022, the Company signed a memorandum of agreement to sell the m/v Bulk Pangaea for $8.6 million after brokerage commissions. The Company recorded an impairment charge of $3.0 million, and recorded the carrying amount of the vessel as vessels held for sale in its Consolidated Balance Sheet as of March 31, 2022.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021 Revenues:





Voyage revenue $ 176,336,751

$ 108,817,411 Charter revenue 15,425,652

16,155,116 Total revenue 191,762,403

124,972,527 Expenses:





Voyage expense 65,250,467

47,838,857 Charter hire expense 77,711,607

53,635,342 Vessel operating expense 13,187,833

8,495,503 General and administrative 5,281,388

4,204,898 Depreciation and amortization 7,301,419

4,419,094 Loss on impairment of vessels 3,007,809

— Total expenses 171,740,523

118,593,694







Income from operations 20,021,880

6,378,833







Other income (expense):





Interest expense, net (3,371,173)

(1,956,806) Income attributable to Non-controlling interest recorded as long-term liability interest expense (1,840,333)

(270,665) Unrealized gain on derivative instruments, net 7,500,314

2,022,372 Other income 137,207

333,458 Total other income, net 2,426,015

128,359







Net income 22,447,895

6,507,192 Income attributable to non-controlling interests (2,279,930)

(653,021) Net income attributable to Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. $ 20,167,965

$ 5,854,171







Earnings per common share:





Basic $ 0.45

$ 0.13 Diluted $ 0.45

$ 0.13







Weighted average shares used to compute earnings per common share:





Basic 44,388,960

43,971,352 Diluted 45,192,983

44,549,28

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

Consolidated Balance Sheets



March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

(unaudited)



Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 69,921,488

$ 56,208,902 Accounts receivable (net of allowance of $2,687,328 and $1,990,459 at March 31,

2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 41,365,826

54,259,265 Bunker inventory 39,208,774

27,147,760 Advance hire, prepaid expenses and other current assets 47,596,006

46,347,687 Vessel held for sale 8,575,000

— Total current assets 206,667,094

183,963,614







Fixed assets, net 474,297,275

471,912,810 Advances for vessel purchases —

1,990,000 Finance lease right of use assets, net 45,877,296

45,195,759 Other non-current Assets 4,017,535

3,961,823 Total assets $ 730,859,200

$ 707,024,006







Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 56,525,277

$ 49,154,439 Related party debt 242,852

242,852 Deferred revenue 25,898,849

32,205,312 Current portion of secured long-term debt 15,317,100

15,443,115 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 16,057,036

14,479,803 Dividend payable 197,741

213,765 Total current liabilities 114,238,855

111,739,286







Secured long-term debt, net 102,715,922

105,836,797 Finance lease liabilities, net 180,364,245

170,959,553 Long-term liabilities - other 17,147,309

17,806,976







Commitments and contingencies













Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued or

outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 45,991,977 shares

issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022; 45,617,840 shares issued and outstanding

at December 31, 2021 4,599

4,562 Additional paid-in capital 162,074,419

161,534,280 Retained earnings 103,554,744

85,663,375 Total Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. equity 265,633,762

247,202,217 Non-controlling interests 50,759,107

53,479,177 Total stockholders' equity 316,392,869

300,681,394 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 730,859,200

$ 707,024,006

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021 Operating activities Unaudited

Unaudited Net income $ 22,447,895

$ 6,507,192 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations:





Depreciation and amortization expense 7,301,419

4,419,094 Amortization of deferred financing costs 256,830

163,800 Amortization of prepaid rent 30,484

28,814 Unrealized gain on derivative instruments (7,500,314)

(2,022,372) Income from equity method investee (137,207)

(333,458) Earnings attributable to non-controlling interest recorded as other long term liability 1,840,333

270,665 Provision for doubtful accounts 696,869

176,984 Loss on impairment of vessels 3,007,809

— Drydocking costs (1,638,364)

(1,110,694) Share-based compensation 827,806

947,552 Change in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 12,196,570

(278,735) Bunker inventory (12,061,014)

338,272 Advance hire, prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,255,996

(2,166,945) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 4,843,359

(2,852,717) Deferred revenue (6,306,463)

852,697 Net cash provided by operating activities 32,062,008

4,940,149







Investing activities





Purchase of vessels and vessel improvements (18,261,685)

(5,467,178) Purchase of fixed assets and equipment (67,178)

— Contribution to non-consolidated subsidiaries 81,495

— Net cash used in investing activities (18,247,368)

(5,467,178)







Financing activities





Payments of financing fees and issuance costs (331,317)

(112,333) Payments of long-term debt (3,353,207)

(2,973,139) Proceeds from finance leases 15,000,000

— Payments of finance lease obligations (3,837,280)

(1,729,753) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (5,000,000)

— Accrued common stock dividends paid (2,292,620)

(906,899) Cash paid for incentive compensation shares relinquished (287,630)

(129,190) Net cash used in financing activities (102,054)

(5,851,314)







Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 13,712,586

(6,378,343) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 56,208,902

48,397,216 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 69,921,488

$ 42,018,873

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2022

2021 Net Transportation and Service Revenue







Gross Profit

$ 28,329,468

$ 10,615,433 Add:







Vessel Depreciation and Amortization

7,283,028

4,387,392 Net transportation and service revenue

$ 35,612,496

$ 15,002,825









Adjusted EBITDA







Net Income

22,447,895

6,507,192 Interest expense, net

5,211,506

2,227,471 Depreciation and amortization

7,301,419

4,419,094 EBITDA

34,960,820

13,153,757 Non-GAAP Adjustments







Loss on impairment of vessels

3,007,809

— Share-based compensation

827,806

947,552 Unrealized gain on derivative instruments, net

(7,500,314)

(2,022,372) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 31,296,121

$ 12,078,937









Earnings Per Common Share







Net income attributable to Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

$ 20,167,965

$ 5,854,171









Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic

44,388,960

43,971,352 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted

45,192,983

44,549,286









Earnings per common share - basic

$ 0.45

$ 0.13 Earnings per common share - diluted

$ 0.45

$ 0.13









Adjusted EPS







Net Income attributable to Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

$ 20,167,965

$ 5,854,171 Non-GAAP







Add: loss on impairment of vessels

3,007,809

— Unrealized gain on derivative instruments

(7,500,314)

(2,022,372) Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

$ 15,675,460

$ 3,831,799









Weighted average number of common shares - basic

44,388,960

43,971,352 Weighted average number of common shares - diluted

45,192,983

44,549,286









Adjusted EPS - basic

$ 0.35

$ 0.09 Adjusted EPS - diluted

$ 0.35

$ 0.09

INFORMATION ABOUT NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES. As used herein, "GAAP" refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. To supplement our consolidated financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, this earnings release discusses non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP net revenue and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA. This is considered a non-GAAP financial measure as defined in Rule 101 of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's historical or future performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use non-GAAP financial measures for internal financial and operational decision making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons of the performance and results of operations of our core business. Our management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the performance of our core business by excluding charges that are not incurred in the normal course of business. Non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal planning and comparisons to our historical performance and liquidity. We believe certain non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making and are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the performance and operational results of our core business.

Gross Profit. Gross profit represents total revenue less net transportation and service revenue and less vessel depreciation and amortization.

Net transportation and service revenue. Net transportation and service revenue represents total revenue less the total direct costs of transportation and services, which includes charter hire, voyage and vessel operating expenses. Net transportation and service revenue is included because it is used by management and certain investors to measure performance by comparison to other logistic service providers. Net transportation and service revenue is not an item recognized by the generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or U.S. GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, or any other indicator of a company's operating performance required by U.S. GAAP. Pangaea's definition of net transportation and service revenue used here may not be comparable to an operating measure used by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (or loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, loss on impairment, loss on sale and leaseback of vessels, share-based compensation and other non-operating income and/or expense, if any. Earnings per share represents net income divided by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding. Adjusted earnings per share represents net income attributable to Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. plus, when applicable, loss on sale of vessel, loss on sale and leaseback of vessel, loss on impairment of vessel, unrealized gains and losses on derivative instruments, and certain non-recurring charges, divided by the weighted average number of shares of common stock.

There are limitations related to the use of net revenue versus income from operations, adjusted EBITDA versus income from operations, and adjusted EPS versus EPS calculated in accordance with GAAP. In particular, Pangaea's definition of adjusted EBITDA used here are not comparable to EBITDA.

The table set forth above provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures presented during the period to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL) provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The Company addresses the transportation needs of its customers with a comprehensive set of services and activities, including cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, and voyage planning. Learn more at www.pangaeals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risk factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors, as well as other risks that have been included in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available at www.sec.gov.

