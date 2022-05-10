BOTHELL, Wash., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novuson is proud to announce and welcome Prakash Gatta, M.D. F.A.C.S to the company's Medical Advisory Board in Novuson's Digital Surgery. Dr. Gatta will be involved with clinical outreach, reviewing our technology value proposition, and providing feedback on technical usability in foregut, general and robotic surgery.

NOVUSON WELCOMES NEW MEDICAL ADVISOR IN DIGITAL SURGERY (PRNewswire)

Dr. Gatta is currently the Director of Foregut Surgery at Overlake Medical Center, he is also Associate Professor of Surgery, Elson S Floyd College of Medicine, Washington State University, and he co-chairs the Advocacy & Robotics Committees of the American Foregut Society. His fellowship in foregut surgery was at the Oregon Clinic and his General Surgery Residency was at the University of Illinois College of Medicine.

"I look forward to helping Novuson advance care for surgical patients by enabling providers to provide the best possible treatments possible. Furthermore Novuson's proprietary technology possibly creates an additional dimension of safety while delivering energy" says Dr. Gatta as he aims to improve healthcare by bringing Novuson's revolutionary new technology to patients and their physicians.

linkedin: linkedin.com/in/prakash-gatta-md-facs-85161862

Novuson's unique approach to surgical hemostasis and tissue division is unparalleled in its safety, precision, and broad applicability. Unlike traditional energy surgical devices, our products allow for precise surgical margins and minimal lateral thermal spread. Our solutions address real challenges that surgeons experience including those created by tissue charring and smoking. While this technology is perfect for laparoscopic or open cases, through the utilization of ultrasound instead of electrocautery or mechanical vibration, our instruments will be compatible with surgical robotic platforms as well.

Stuart Mitchell, Novuson President and CEO, states "We are very excited to welcome Dr. Gatta to our Medical Advisory Board. Not only will he bring his knowledge and insight to our development team on the clinical needs and usability, he will be a key resource for feedback on the problems with today's current technology and he will validate the need for Novuson technology."

Contact

Stuart Mitchell, PhD

Founder and CEO

(425) 238-6227

sbmitchell@novuson.com

https://novuson.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/mitchellsb/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/novuson

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Novuson Surgical