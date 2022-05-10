New Honda Service Pass Delivers Two Years of Select Maintenance for 2023 Honda Models

Honda Service Pass: New complimentary maintenance plan for eligible 2023+ Honda models

Plan covers select factory-scheduled maintenance, i ncluding oil and filter changes, and tire rotations for two years or 24,000 miles

Adds peace of mind and lower cost of ownership for Honda customers

TORRANCE, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adding more value and peace of mind for Honda customers, the new Honda Service Pass1 complimentary maintenance plan is now being offered for certain eligible Honda models beginning with the 2023 model year. Honda Service Pass covers select factory-scheduled maintenance, as indicated by the vehicle's Maintenance Minder system, performed at a participating Honda dealership for the first two years or 24,000 miles of vehicle life, whichever comes first. Plan includes standard oil and filter changes, tire rotation and multi-point inspections.

"Honda Service Pass offers our customers greater piece of mind, while lowering the cost of owning our award-winning Honda vehicles," said Mike Kistemaker, assistant vice president, Honda national sales. "Honda dealers have always been the best place to service a Honda vehicle and now Honda Service Pass will further enhance the value of that experience for our customers."

Honda Service Pass benefits include services determined by the vehicle's Maintenance Minder system during the plan's active time period2. The plan also is fully transferrable to subsequent owners while active.

All new Honda vehicles continue to be covered by a 3-Year/36,000-Mile Limited Warranty, plus a 5-Year/60,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty. Roadside Assistance 24-hour emergency road service is available during the 3-Year/36,000-Mile Limited Warranty term. Services include jump-starting, flat tire and lockout assistance, towing, and more; limitations apply.

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. Honda has the highest fleet average fuel economy and lowest CO2 emissions of any major full-line automaker in America, according to the latest data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The Honda lineup includes the Civic, Insight, and Accord passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. Honda's electrified vehicle lineup includes the Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid and Insight hybrid-electric sedan – to be joined in 2024 by the Honda Prologue, Honda's first volume battery-electric vehicle.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for 40 years and currently operates 18 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2021, more than 95% of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

More information about Honda is available in the Digital Fact Book.

1 Honda Service Pass complimentary maintenance covers certain factory scheduled maintenance on select eligible vehicles for two years or 24,000 miles, whichever comes first. Certain models may require different maintenance schedules as recommended by the vehicle's Maintenance Minder system and described in the vehicles' Owner's Manuals. See a Honda Dealer for vehicle eligibility, coverage details, and exclusions. Valid only in the United States of America.

2 The program is 2 years/24,000 miles unless terminated early – see programs terms re eligibility.

