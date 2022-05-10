New Chief Capacity Officer Mark Ford Bolsters Freight Procurement Strategy at BlueGrace Logistics

New role prioritizes capacity in an unpredictable marketplace to gain competitive advantage

TAMPA, Fla., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueGrace Logistics (BlueGrace), one of North America's leading Third-Party Logistics (3PL) providers, today announced that Mark Ford will lead the Truckload procurement strategy as the organization's first Chief Capacity Officer. Reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer Bobby Harris, Ford will focus on identifying, pursuing, and building truckload carrier relationships, as well as overall capacity strategy.

"Now, more than ever, we understand the importance of aligning long–term carrier sales strategies to gain a competitive advantage. By clearly defining this role, with Mark at the helm, BlueGrace is putting a premium on capacity not to be outmatched," said Harris. "Elevating the carrier experience is invaluable to the success of our business relationships and growth of our organization."

Ford will lead a team of experts who understand the state of freight day-to-day, hour-to-hour, that are able to offer solutions for carriers under constantly changing market conditions. Adding this unique position to BlueGrace's C-level management demonstrates a commitment to advancing carrier partnerships, which supports the organization's unique blend of freight across all channels.

Ford joined BlueGrace in 2017 with over 20 years of experience and has since built and expanded the centralized carrier fulfillment arm. Prior to BlueGrace, he worked in numerous leadership positions throughout his career at American Backhaulers, C.H. Robinson, Coyote Logistics and Reliance Partners. Ford received his MS in Supply Chain Management from Michigan State University and continued to be a guest teacher and speaker for the University for more than 6 years.

"Our freight blend makes us unique to the marketplace, and positions BlueGrace as a differentiator to our carrier partners in helping them fill the gaps in their network. BlueGrace is doubling down on relationship management, understanding what makes us truly valuable to our carriers." said Ford. "We execute on customer commitments by utilizing technology to facilitate strategic automation and provide a more fluid experience for all parties. Carrier development and procurement has been at the forefront of our strategy from day one, and that has allowed us to thrive regardless of market conditions."

About BlueGrace Logistics

BlueGrace Logistics offers customizable transportation management solutions as a full-service Third-Party Logistics (3PL) provider that helps shippers manage their freight spend through industry leading technology with a large network of established carriers across the country. With 12 offices strategically located in major transportation hubs across the U.S., including national headquarters in Tampa, BlueGrace serves over 10,000 customers annually through its proprietary technology platform, BlueShip®, that has connectivity with more than 250,000 carrier suppliers. BlueGrace is part of the technology portfolio of Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm. For more information on BlueGrace, visit www.mybluegrace.com.

