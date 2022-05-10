Nearly 60% of Americans are Struggling with Inflation

SEATTLE, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard® , a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces, released a new report detailing each state's struggle with inflation. QuoteWizard found that 45% of people are having a difficult time paying for their usual household expenses and 15% are having a "very difficult" time making ends meet.

"Rising prices have affected each state differently. The number of people who are really struggling is up 100% or more in 18 states and in some states it's up by more than 200%," said Nick VinZant, Sr. Research Analyst with QuoteWizard by Lending Tree.

Key Findings:

60% of people are having a difficult or "very difficult" time meeting expenses

85% increase in the number of people having a "very difficult" time

Oklahoma , West Virginia dnd Mississippi have the most people who are struggling

Missouri , Florida and Arkansas have had the largest increase in people who struggling

QuoteWizard used the latest census data to find out how inflation is impacting each state. The report found that 40% of people are having "no difficulty" meeting their usual household expenses. That's down from 50% in June of 2021.

