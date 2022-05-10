Motorcyclist Deaths Are Rising Two Times Faster Than All Other Traffic Fatalities

Texas, Louisiana, D.C, South Carolina and Arkansas are the deadliest states for motorcyclists, ValuePenguin study finds.

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riding a motorcycle brings with it the exhilaration of cruising the open road, but a new ValuePenguin study raises the question - are the roads becoming too dangerous for Motorcyclists?

The study - released in conjunction with Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month 2022 - found that the number of fatal motorcycle crashes nationwide jumped by 11% between 2019 and 2020. This is more than double the increase among all fatal crashes from 2016 to 2020 (the latest year of available data).

Key Findings:



Speeding led to 33% of all motorcycle accidents between 2016 and 2020. 24% of motorcyclists involved in fatal crashes in the same time period received speeding tickets.

Fatal motorcycle crashes nationwide increased by 11% between 2019 and 2020 , after three year-over-year decreases in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

July is the deadliest month for Motorcyclists. 13% of all fatal motorcycle crashes happened in July, and 49% of fatalities occurred between June and September.

Texas , Louisiana , D.C, South Carolina and Arkansas are the deadliest states for motorcyclists. Alaska , Iowa , New Hampshire , Minnesota and Wisconsin are the safest states.

Find out where your state ranks for Motorcycle safety here: https://www.valuepenguin.com/fatal-motorcycle-crashes-study

According to Divya Sangam, Insurance Spokesperson at ValuePenguin. "The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that motorcyclists were about 28 times more likely than passenger vehicle occupants to die in a motor vehicle crash in 2020." She adds,"Lax helmet laws, poor rider safety awareness, riding without a proper license, and distracted or impaired riding are some of the biggest threats to motorcyclist safety, and need to be addressed."

4 Important details about motorcycle insurance

Having adequate motorcycle insurance is essential for motorcyclists. Below are four important details riders should understand before taking out a motorcycle insurance policy:

Motorcycle insurance is a requirement in 49 out of 50 states. ( Florida is the rare exception.)

The average cost of motorcycle insurance in the U.S. is $721 a year. However, premiums can vary by location and by issuer.

Full-coverage motorcycle insurance offers the most financial protection (including comprehensive and collision coverage).

Shopping around for motorcycle insurance online and comparing premium costs can help motorcyclists find the most affordable coverage options.

Methodology: ValuePenguin analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). For the purpose of this analysis - they looked at data from 2016 to 2020 - the latest year of data available.

For More Information: https://www.valuepenguin.com/average-cost-of-motorcycle-insurance

About ValuePenguin.com: ValuePenguin.com and its parent company, LendingTree®, have a common mission: to empower consumers with tools, information, and resources to help them make smarter, more informed financial decisions. For more information, please visit www.valuepenguin.com, like our Facebook page or follow us on Twitter @ValuePenguin.

